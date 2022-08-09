Read full article on original website
Is fake meat healthy? And what's actually in it?
The popularity of plant-based proteins, or “fake meat”, has increased in recent years as consumers look to eat fewer animal products. In fact, plant-based protein is projected to be a A$3 billion opportunity for Australia by 2030. Many consumers believe these fake meats are better for their health, as well as better for the environment, but is that right? Read more: 4 plant-based foods to eat every week (and why science suggests they're good for you) What is fake...
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
'Hardcore Meat Eater' Groom Slammed for Sneakily Changing Wedding Menu
"I mean this sincerely—reconsider marrying him. It's not about the food," one commenter wrote about the situation.
The Rise of Pea Protein
As the popularity of plant-based eating blooms, protein sources from the plant kingdom have been flooding the food market. From hemp to sacha inchi to peanut, there are almost too many to keep track of. There’s one source of protein, however, that seems to have grabbed the lion’s share of popularity: pea protein. It has made its way inside a panoply of products, including protein powders, dairy-free versions of milk, ice cream and yogurt, chips, energy bars, and veggie burgers as companies look to ramp up protein numbers to meet consumer demand for the macronutrient.
Want a healthy breakfast? Eat Cheerios or salmon and avoid eggs, study says
Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it can be the hardest to have – especially if you need a breakfast on the go.With little time in the morning, breakfast often becomes a meal of convenience, where you will lather a piece of toast with jam or pour yourself a bowl of cereal like corn flakes.However, a new “Food Compass” has pinpointed the healthiest foods to have for breakfast – and jam and corn flakes do not make the cut.Instead, scientists at Tufts University have pointed to foods like raw salmon or avocado...
Futurity
Bubbles and ultrasound can make bandages stickier
Researchers have discovered they can use ultrasound waves and bubbles to control the stickiness of medical adhesive bandages. The breakthrough could lead to new advances in medical adhesives, especially in cases where they are difficult to apply such as on wet skin. “Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that...
Futurity
Pregnant women are exposed to lots of harmful chemicals
Pregnant women are exposed to a wide variety of chemicals that may have adverse effects on maternal and child health, a new study shows. Despite the risks they pose, few of these chemicals are routinely measured in humans. For a new study, researchers analyzed urine samples from 171 pregnant women...
Futurity
Want your pills to work faster? Posture matters
When you have a headache and reach for the pain reliever, keep this in mind: posture can make a big difference—as much as an hour longer—in how fast your body absorbs the medicine. The findings are based on what’s thought to be the first model to simulate the...
CNET
Plant Milks Ranked From Best to Worst: See How Your Favorite Fared
My mom was a devout soy milk drinker and my dad was a classic full-fat cow's milk guy when I was growing up. Now, cow's milk is practically a thing of the past. Well, not quite. But cow's milk consumption has decreased by almost 21% since 2010 as Big Dairy has taken some major heat, with reports of poor animal conditions, health-related consequences and environmental impact becoming public knowledge.
