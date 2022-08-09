Read full article on original website
Report: Kevin Durant sees Sixers as a desired landing spot for a trade
Kevin Durant and his request to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets has dominated the summer headlines. It is obvious the future Hall of Famer wants out of Brooklyn and is willing to go to any lengths to make it happen. After his ultimatum to Nets governor Joe Tsai, it...
Spurs Ex Lonnie Walker IV Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to San Antonio
Lonnie Walker IV signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency after the San Antonio Spurs moved on.
10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Tweets An Amazing Video
Carmelo Anthony tweeted a video on Wednesday. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on August 11. I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him. He has played the last two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Mock Trade: Another Klutch Client Lands With Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley could thrive with a fresh start and defined role.
ESPN Analyst Calls Knicks Reunion Carmelo Anthony's 'Best Option'
Calls for a (second) trip home for Carmelo Anthony are picking up steam.
NBA Insider Bobby Marks Says Current Nets Roster Is The Best Kevin Durant Has Had In Brooklyn Era
This week, Kevin Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to work out a plan for the future. Despite hesitation from teams around the league, Durant is still holding firm on his trade request and it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. In...
Dallas Mavs GOAT: When Will Doncic Catch 'Mentor' Nowitzki?
There will never be another Dirk Nowitzki, but Luka Doncic has a legitimate chance to overtake him as the greatest Dallas Maverick ever before it's said and done.
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted Something To Instagram
On Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony posted a video to Instagram. Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but the best years of his career were with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Kevin Durant views Celtics, 76ers as desired landing spots
Kevin Durant has reportedly added a pair of teams to his trade wishlist. The Brooklyn Nets star views the Boston Celtics as a "desired landing spot" and the Philadelphia 76ers as another "welcome landing spot," SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday. If Durant gets traded to Boston, he would like to play with Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Begley added.
Taking a look at the draft picks the Thunder own for the remainder of the 2020s
The Oklahoma City Thunder have hauled in a historic amount of draft picks in the last couple of years as the team is currently going through a rebuilding cycle. The trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook revamped the team’s draft pick collection that is still playing out to this day.
Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Point Guard Minutes
The Thunder's four point guards will be looking to establish minutes to open the season.
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Memphis Grizzlies have signed Dakota Mathias to a training camp deal.
Former Top-10 Pick Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent
Elfrid Payton, who was taken 10th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, remains an unrestricted free agent this NBA offseason.
