Oklahoma City, OK

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant views Celtics, 76ers as desired landing spots

Kevin Durant has reportedly added a pair of teams to his trade wishlist. The Brooklyn Nets star views the Boston Celtics as a "desired landing spot" and the Philadelphia 76ers as another "welcome landing spot," SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday. If Durant gets traded to Boston, he would like to play with Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Begley added.
BROOKLYN, NY
