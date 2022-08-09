Read full article on original website
Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
Weaver City Work Session and City Council Meeting
Weaver, AL – The city council met for a regally scheduled work session and city council meeting on August 9th, 2022. The first subject discussed was the vision statement and SWOT analysis that Shelby Peterson with the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission is helping the city develop. A public hearing will be held on September 13th at 4:00pm to give members of the community an ability to speak on their vision for Weaver. There will also be a time at the regally scheduled work session on September 27th to discuss the vision statement and steps moving forward.
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
Tuscaloosa City Council considers liquor license for Bryant-Denny
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Alabama fans may be a step closer in being able to purchase booze this fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. The Tuscaloosa City Council will hold a public hearing on a liquor license application submitted by Levy Premium Foodservice. A few days before the Tuscaloosa City...
Mayor Woodfin slams “senseless violence” and asks the community to step up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families are grieving, police are investigating and many of us are asking why violence erupted on August 12 and early on August 13 in west Birmingham. Four people are now dead. Two died inside their home, one inside their car, and another on a porch. Mayor...
Shelby County family stresses importance of school resource officers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Shelby County woman is shining the spotlight on a local deputy, credited with saving the life of her daughter and four other students. Watch the video above to hear the story of a recent college graduate working to move forward, despite an unforgettable scare.
After 4 Homicides in Under 4 Hours, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Issues Statement
After four homicides in under four hours early Friday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin quickly released a statement about the “senseless violence” and again called on residents to do more to promote public safety. “Our police will do everything possible to protect the public and investigate crime. But each...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
Birmingham City Schools see growing attendance after low turnout the first few days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After seeing low turnouts for the first two days of classes, Birmingham City School leaders said student attendance is growing, but it’s still not at full capacity. Birmingham City Schools are supposed to have around 20,000 to 21,000 students registered, but thousands, about 23%, didn’t...
OPINION: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama Criminal Justice System
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of Alabama’s […]
Coal company to pay $3.65 million, clean up abandoned mine on Black Warrior River
A federal judge in Birmingham has approved a lawsuit settlement that will force the Drummond Company to clean up a leaking coal mine site along the Black Warrior River and pay $3.65 million. Attorneys for Drummond and Black Warrior Riverkeeper agreed on the settlement earlier this year, more than five...
Work begins in Alabaster on Hwy. 119 project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve ever driven on Highway 119, especially during rush hour, you know it’s a headache, but relief is on the way. Work finally began for phase one of the Highway 119 project in Alabaster. Soon, you and your family will be driving along five lanes, instead of two.
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back. The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools. Still this means they have one SRO per community inside...
Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent outlines goals for new school year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The abbreviated first week of school got off to a fine start for a lot of school districts in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa City School district was no exception. The first day of class was August 10. Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says his goals for the new school year are fairly simple and straightforward. The first and perhaps the most important goal right off the bat is school safety, followed by an aggressive push to improve reading proficiency.
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan Gemeinhart who’s now been missing for days. We spoke with a close friend who like many are praying for the best. Jefferson County Probate Judge Jim Naftel has known...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A handful of state lawmakers are now thinking about what legislation they want to introduce to tackle exhibition driving. Some are focused on increasing the penalties for those involved in exhibition driving, while others will be built to try and help law enforcement end the problem. One suggestion is using cameras to identify vehicles who participate.
