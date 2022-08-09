ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

wbrc.com

Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
VINCENT, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weaver City Work Session and City Council Meeting

Weaver, AL – The city council met for a regally scheduled work session and city council meeting on August 9th, 2022. The first subject discussed was the vision statement and SWOT analysis that Shelby Peterson with the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission is helping the city develop. A public hearing will be held on September 13th at 4:00pm to give members of the community an ability to speak on their vision for Weaver. There will also be a time at the regally scheduled work session on September 27th to discuss the vision statement and steps moving forward.
WEAVER, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress

MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Shelby County, AL
Government
County
Shelby County, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City Council considers liquor license for Bryant-Denny

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Alabama fans may be a step closer in being able to purchase booze this fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. The Tuscaloosa City Council will hold a public hearing on a liquor license application submitted by Levy Premium Foodservice. A few days before the Tuscaloosa City...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Work begins in Alabaster on Hwy. 119 project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve ever driven on Highway 119, especially during rush hour, you know it’s a headache, but relief is on the way. Work finally began for phase one of the Highway 119 project in Alabaster. Soon, you and your family will be driving along five lanes, instead of two.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back. The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools. Still this means they have one SRO per community inside...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent outlines goals for new school year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The abbreviated first week of school got off to a fine start for a lot of school districts in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa City School district was no exception. The first day of class was August 10. Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says his goals for the new school year are fairly simple and straightforward. The first and perhaps the most important goal right off the bat is school safety, followed by an aggressive push to improve reading proficiency.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A handful of state lawmakers are now thinking about what legislation they want to introduce to tackle exhibition driving. Some are focused on increasing the penalties for those involved in exhibition driving, while others will be built to try and help law enforcement end the problem. One suggestion is using cameras to identify vehicles who participate.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

