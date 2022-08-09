Weaver, AL – The city council met for a regally scheduled work session and city council meeting on August 9th, 2022. The first subject discussed was the vision statement and SWOT analysis that Shelby Peterson with the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission is helping the city develop. A public hearing will be held on September 13th at 4:00pm to give members of the community an ability to speak on their vision for Weaver. There will also be a time at the regally scheduled work session on September 27th to discuss the vision statement and steps moving forward.

