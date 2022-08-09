ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

#7. Granite Canon

By Stacker
 2 days ago

- Typical home value: $522,283

- 1-year price change: +$80,915 (+18.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,744 (+52.5%)

- Metro area: Cheyenne

capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic

Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne facing high temperatures today; thunderstorms possible Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at another hot and sunny day today before facing thunderstorms to start off the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting temperatures in the low 90s today, with a high of 93. The temperatures will drop again this evening with a low of 60.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend

Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
BOSLER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!

The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City Council approves animal control contract without on-site requirement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although the City of Cheyenne’s contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter found unanimous approval at Monday’s City Council meeting, that support didn’t come without discussion on liability and city representation on the shelter’s board. Councilmember Michelle Aldritch sought an amendment to section...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County

A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Justice Angelique Stehlin, 27 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Public Update: Dog Incident Reported at LaPrele Park

There was a dog incident in LaPrele Park last Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 5:38 p.m. According to the Laramie Police Department, the incident occurred near LaPrele Park's restrooms, involving a 73-year-old man and his Golden Retriever dog, as well as a white male with a Poodle and another small unknown dog which were both off-leash. The white male was described as 30-35 years of age, 5’9” to 6’ tall, thin build and short brown hair.
LARAMIE, WY
K99

Old Town Fort Collins Altercation Goes Viral on Social Media

A video on Reddit's subforum called PublicFreakout racked up tens of thousands of views showing an altercation between two parties in Old Town Square in Fort Collins on Saturday, Aug. 6. The post on Reddit states the incident allegedly started when an unnamed woman followed her out of Cira Ltd....
Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

