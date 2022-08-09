7. Granite Canon

Related
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic
Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
Cheyenne Saturday Farmer’s Market Returns This Week
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
capcity.news
Cheyenne facing high temperatures today; thunderstorms possible Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at another hot and sunny day today before facing thunderstorms to start off the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting temperatures in the low 90s today, with a high of 93. The temperatures will drop again this evening with a low of 60.
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
capcity.news
Kirk Cameron among guest speakers for Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Actor Kirk Cameron will be among the guest speakers present at the Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit later this month. The summit, titled “A Return to America’s Principles,” will focus on bringing the country back to its Constitutional roots, the organization said. The...
capcity.news
City Council approves animal control contract without on-site requirement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although the City of Cheyenne’s contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter found unanimous approval at Monday’s City Council meeting, that support didn’t come without discussion on liability and city representation on the shelter’s board. Councilmember Michelle Aldritch sought an amendment to section...
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County
A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Justice Angelique Stehlin, 27 –...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Chief and Laramie County Sheriff to battle in the Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has announced that it will be holding a Shoot for Sight event. Chief Mark Francisco and Sheriff Danny Glick will be going head to head in a BB gun shooting competition, with the proceeds going to help provide eye exams, eye surgery, and eyeglasses to those in need.
capcity.news
Law enforcement aware of planned protest at Cheyenne FBI office this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and the local and regional FBI stated that they were aware of a planned protest at the Cheyenne FBI office this weekend. The protest, which has been promoted over social media, is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.
capcity.news
Resolution on racially restrictive covenants introduced during City Council meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would eliminate racially restrictive covenants has been sent to the Public Works Committee after being introduced to the City Council on Aug. 8. This resolution focuses on getting rid of covenants that had racially restrictive terms. Though racially restrictive real estate covenants were...
Public Update: Dog Incident Reported at LaPrele Park
There was a dog incident in LaPrele Park last Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 5:38 p.m. According to the Laramie Police Department, the incident occurred near LaPrele Park's restrooms, involving a 73-year-old man and his Golden Retriever dog, as well as a white male with a Poodle and another small unknown dog which were both off-leash. The white male was described as 30-35 years of age, 5’9” to 6’ tall, thin build and short brown hair.
Old Town Fort Collins Altercation Goes Viral on Social Media
A video on Reddit's subforum called PublicFreakout racked up tens of thousands of views showing an altercation between two parties in Old Town Square in Fort Collins on Saturday, Aug. 6. The post on Reddit states the incident allegedly started when an unnamed woman followed her out of Cira Ltd....
