23. Pinedale

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Two very different but impactful rezoning applications received majority votes of approval from Sublette County commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting. Citizens attended to speak for and against rezoning two agricultural properties that will likely increase highway traffic between Pinedale and Jackson, as well as at the actual intersections of Highways 191, 189 and 354, or Horse Creek Road.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO