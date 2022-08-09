23. Pinedale

Related
Commissioners approve Daniel Junction rezone, 4-1
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Two very different but impactful rezoning applications received majority votes of approval from Sublette County commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting. Citizens attended to speak for and against rezoning two agricultural properties that will likely increase highway traffic between Pinedale and Jackson, as well as at the actual intersections of Highways 191, 189 and 354, or Horse Creek Road.
Sublette County Arrest Report for August 1 – August 8, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 1 – August 8, 2022. Cory Graham, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on August 4 for alleged criminal entry. Ralph Phillips, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on August 7 on alleged DUI, driving...
Vacancy in District Court in Sublette County
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today a vacancy for a District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District – Sublette County. The judicial vacancy will occur as a result of the retirement of District Court Judge...
