ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

#45. Casper

By Stacker
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMTqq_0hAKaZsz00

- Typical home value: $276,252

- 1-year price change: +$37,246 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,376 (+34.2%)

- Metro area: Casper

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided

CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New Casper Mural Project to celebrate ‘Women of Wyoming’ with Shoshone model

CASPER, Wyo. — A Shoshone woman will be the inspiration for a new mural by the Casper Mural Project and University of Wyoming at Casper. According to a release, artist Koda Witsken partnered with the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center and the Casper Mural Project to create the new artwork, which will be unveiled on Center Street on Aug. 30.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
Casper, WY
Real Estate
Casper, WY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist
oilcity.news

City Council OK with negotiating armored rescue vehicle purchase; Casper Police would have it painted blue

NOTE: This article touches on the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Man In Custody And Considered Person Of Interest In Casper Double Homicide

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is in custody following an overnight search connected to a double homicide in Natrona County late Tuesday night. Luke Thomas Young, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper sets record-high temp over 100 degrees Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Wednesday was a hot one for much of Wyoming as high pressure dominated the weather pattern over the Rocky Mountain region, the National Weather Service in Riverton said. It was so hot that Casper was among the state’s cities to set a new record high —...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
EVANSVILLE, WY
wyo4news.com

Person of interest has been located

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
oilcity.news

Re-Elect Joe MacGuire Wyoming House District 35

Joe MacGuire is a Casper native, NCHS, Casper College, University of Wyoming and University. of Wyoming College of Law. Joe MacGuire is a pragmatic legislator, Pro-Life, Pro-2 nd Amendment, Fiscal Conservative, with. a proven track record of supporting Wyoming People, Supporting our Wyoming Businesses and. resisting outside money that wants...
oilcity.news

Casper police: South Boxelder death ruled ‘non-criminal’

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police have ruled a death on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning as “non-criminal,” the department reported. Police had asked the public to steer clear of the area just before 8 a.m. today as officers investigated the death. “Upon conclusion...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy