Wyoming News

cowboystatedaily.com

Goodbye To Nearly Century-Old Water Tower In Yoder, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fifteen minutes south of Torrington, straddling Wyoming Highway 152, sits the town of Yoder. For nearly a century, a water tower stood guard high above the community. Last week the tower’s watch ended. The demolition of the water tower, built...
YODER, WY
Guernsey Gazette

And then it was over

WHEATLAND – The 2022 Platte County Fair perhaps had 10,000 visitors this year and that may be a small estimate if you figure 1,000 per day. The week ended as it began with the grounds filled with trailers, the sound of animals not wanting to be in those trailers and people working feverishly to get the chores done and the trailers moving. All fair results were not readily available at press time and there will be a special section that will come out next week with all the fair results.
WHEATLAND, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle grass fire burns 136 acres

BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Four Panhandle Fire departments responded to a grass fire. The Banner County Fire Department posted on Facebook that a grass fire burned 136 acres on Monday. Banner, Kimball, Bushnell, and Albin all responded to the fire. The Banner County Fire Department stated that due to the...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Carter Canyon fire 100 percent contained after threatening 75 homes

GERING, Neb. -- Fire crews say the Carter Canyon fire is contained but still burning, and concerning due to the terrain. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flores said on Monday, the Carter Canyon fire is 100 percent contained, but not out. Interior pockets will continue to burn until the fire consumes all fuels or the area receives extended periods of rain/snow.
GERING, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Justice Angelique Stehlin, 27 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Woman Sought in Fatal Stabbing

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

