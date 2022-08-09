CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire is 98% contained in northeast Wyoming after it was initially discovered on Sunday, July 31 about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire saw no new growth overnight Tuesday and firefighting crews are being downsized, Fish Fire Information said in a Wednesday morning update. A Type 4 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire from the Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 on Friday.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO