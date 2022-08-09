ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Haven, WY

oilcity.news

Crews downsizing with Fish Fire 98% contained in Wyoming; no growth reported overnight Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire is 98% contained in northeast Wyoming after it was initially discovered on Sunday, July 31 about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire saw no new growth overnight Tuesday and firefighting crews are being downsized, Fish Fire Information said in a Wednesday morning update. A Type 4 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire from the Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 on Friday.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
wrrnetwork.com

Late Newcastle Pilot to Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
Black Hills Pioneer

The first family of Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
county17.com

Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
kotatv.com

Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - ”The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride. For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal...
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Black Hills Pioneer

Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child

DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28. Vandon Joseph...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

