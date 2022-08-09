13. Cheyenne

Related
Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic
Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Sheriff gives Bocanegra update
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Rocsand Bocanegra, aged 42, was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 52-year-old Jess Smith. Monday in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8th. Bocanegra fled the scene before deputies...
travelblog.org
Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado
Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
Cheyenne Saturday Farmer’s Market Returns This Week
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Massive Power Outage in Laramie; More Than 9,000 Lose Power
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Work, research efforts and other online-based activities came to an abrupt halt early Tuesday afternoon in Laramie as a massive outage hit more than 9,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers. Crews were working to get the power back on to the roughly...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Frye, Cordova, Jacoby
Brian Wade Frye: August 14, 1966 – July 27, 2022. Brian Wade Frye age 55, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday July 27, 2022. Brian was born on August 14th,1966 in Douglas, Wyoming. He attended Douglas High School, Northwest Community College, the University of Wyoming, then off to the Physician’s Assistant...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
capcity.news
Cheyenne facing high temperatures today; thunderstorms possible Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at another hot and sunny day today before facing thunderstorms to start off the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting temperatures in the low 90s today, with a high of 93. The temperatures will drop again this evening with a low of 60.
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Justice Angelique Stehlin, 27 –...
capcity.news
Kirk Cameron among guest speakers for Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Actor Kirk Cameron will be among the guest speakers present at the Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit later this month. The summit, titled “A Return to America’s Principles,” will focus on bringing the country back to its Constitutional roots, the organization said. The...
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County
A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 holding Back to School Bash this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Get ready for the upcoming school year at Laramie County School District 1’s Back to School Bash!. This event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne on 515 W. Jefferson Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 13. This...
