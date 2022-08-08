Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A man who swerved into an oncoming traffic lane in an effort to “scare” another driver and killed her when he struck her vehicle head-on is leaving his fate up to a district judge. Victor Alfonso Medina, of Canton, pleaded guilty in Judge Chris...
Longview police arrest man in connection to teen’s murder after brief standoff
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a Longview teen, said the Longview Police Department. The Longview SWAT team was called to the scene, and they detained Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29 around 3:00 p.m. without incident after a standoff at 419 North Spur 63. Johnson […]
KLTV
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Upshur County man sentenced to 125 years for indecency with a child under 14
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man was sentenced to 125 years for eight counts of indecency with a child under the age of 14. 48-year-old Matthew Callie McCoy was found guilty of all eight counts in Upshur County court. According to District Attorney Billy Byrd, the child victim told a family member […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
Gilmer Police looking for man missing since Aug. 9
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. If anyone has any information on Reeves’ whereabouts you are […]
KLTV
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
KLTV
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Trinity County sheriff says several fires deliberately set
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
KLTV
Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
KLTV
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
Longview teen dies in apartment shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview teenager died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Longview police made it to the Preserve Apartments at 600 West Avalon Avenue around 9:25 p.m. A teenage male was shot and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Port-a-potty pileup!
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater. Updated: 2 hours ago. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police,...
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Five-Vehicle Crash In North Marshall (Marshall, TX)
Henderson Fire and Police responded to a five-vehicle crash in North Marshall. According to the officials, three victims were transported to the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
ketk.com
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
Five vehicle crash reported in North Marshall Street and Highway 64 area
UPDATE: According to officials, roadways have been cleared and reopened. UPDATE: Three patients are being transported to local hospitals, according to officials. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in North Marshall. Officials say to expect major traffic delays in that area due to cleanup of fluids […]
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 10-16
• Tecorrian Gilbert, of Lone Star, was arrested by Daingerfield police for deadly conduct.• Jonathan Richard Dickerson, of Naples, was ...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Man Jailed For Alleged Coin Machine Thefts
Twenty-six-year-old Hector Hernandez of Mt Pleasant was arrested on three counts of burglary coin operated machines. NO bond amount was set and he remains in the Titus County jail. He has a history of burglaries of coin operated machines, dating back to 2019.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chickens turned over in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash involving a truck carrying chickens has blocked both lanes of traffic on US 287 N, according to TxDOT. The truck turned over just north of FM 860, and officials are asking that caution be used in the area, and for people to seek an alternate route. An updated […]
easttexasradio.com
Child Injured In Wood County School Bus Crash
A Hawkins ISD elementary school student was injured when a school bus crashed on Hwy 14 in front of the school. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ten students were on bus at the time. They were returned to the campus for parents to pick them up. A post on social media said a tower was knocked down knocking out phone lines at the school.
Comments / 0