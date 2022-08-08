ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer Police looking for man missing since Aug. 9

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. If anyone has any information on Reeves’ whereabouts you are […]
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested

Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
KLTV

Trinity County sheriff says several fires deliberately set

Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up

Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview teen dies in apartment shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview teenager died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Longview police made it to the Preserve Apartments at 600 West Avalon Avenue around 9:25 p.m. A teenage male was shot and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Port-a-potty pileup!

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater. Updated: 2 hours ago. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police,...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Man Jailed For Alleged Coin Machine Thefts

Twenty-six-year-old Hector Hernandez of Mt Pleasant was arrested on three counts of burglary coin operated machines. NO bond amount was set and he remains in the Titus County jail. He has a history of burglaries of coin operated machines, dating back to 2019.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Child Injured In Wood County School Bus Crash

A Hawkins ISD elementary school student was injured when a school bus crashed on Hwy 14 in front of the school. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ten students were on bus at the time. They were returned to the campus for parents to pick them up. A post on social media said a tower was knocked down knocking out phone lines at the school.
WOOD COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy