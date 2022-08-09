19. Alcova

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
oilcity.news
Best Western opens in downtown Casper after renovating former Parkway Plaza space
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel. The hotel opened after renovations of the former Parkway Plaza, 123 West E St. in Casper. The hotel is offering 200 guest rooms, including 22 suites, according to the press release.
oilcity.news
Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided
CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
oilcity.news
With $12M available, Casper may seek money for shooters complex expansion, new boat ramps, trails, and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is administering an outdoor recreation project grant program with about $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. City of Casper staff have been working with the new Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and some other outdoor recreation user groups...
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council to talk scooters as Bird Rides completes first year in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Bird Rides Inc. launched its dockless scooter service in Casper in August 2021 and has 200 scooters operating in the community. As the company completes its first year of service in Casper, the City Council will hear an update regarding Bird Rides during its Tuesday, Aug. 9 work session.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming Rescue Mission to dedicate new Discipleship Recovery Center on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a building dedication at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new Discipleship Recovery Center, 320 N. Park St. in Casper. The new center includes space to house 40 men and 20 women in the Wyoming Rescue Mission’s Discipleship Recovery Program.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
cowboystatedaily.com
Man In Custody And Considered Person Of Interest In Casper Double Homicide
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is in custody following an overnight search connected to a double homicide in Natrona County late Tuesday night. Luke Thomas Young, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
oilcity.news
Casper Police requesting money for armored vehicle after City Council takes one-cent off the table
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is requesting money to purchase an armored vehicle it would use in response to things like active shooter situations, terrorist attacks, improvised explosive devices, hazardous materials, search and rescue operations and natural disasters. The police department initially requested money for the armored...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible in Wyoming storms; 70% chance of storms in Casper by Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across western and central Wyoming starting on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The storms could produce some localized heavy rain and flash flooding, the NWS in Riverton added. Storms are likely...
wyo4news.com
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
capcity.news
New game wardens honored by Wyoming Game and Fish for exemplary work at the academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomed three new game wardens, all of which were recognized for their performance at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer Basic Course in Douglas. These wardens — Elise Huysman, Gavin Dougherty, and Jesse Niemeir — graduated from the academy...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
