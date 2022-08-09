48. Fort Laramie

Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Goodbye To Nearly Century-Old Water Tower In Yoder, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fifteen minutes south of Torrington, straddling Wyoming Highway 152, sits the town of Yoder. For nearly a century, a water tower stood guard high above the community. Last week the tower’s watch ended. The demolition of the water tower, built...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Sheriff gives Bocanegra update
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Rocsand Bocanegra, aged 42, was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 52-year-old Jess Smith. Monday in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8th. Bocanegra fled the scene before deputies...
capcity.news
New game wardens honored by Wyoming Game and Fish for exemplary work at the academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomed three new game wardens, all of which were recognized for their performance at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer Basic Course in Douglas. These wardens — Elise Huysman, Gavin Dougherty, and Jesse Niemeir — graduated from the academy...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Justice Angelique Stehlin, 27 –...
Guernsey Gazette
And then it was over
WHEATLAND – The 2022 Platte County Fair perhaps had 10,000 visitors this year and that may be a small estimate if you figure 1,000 per day. The week ended as it began with the grounds filled with trailers, the sound of animals not wanting to be in those trailers and people working feverishly to get the chores done and the trailers moving. All fair results were not readily available at press time and there will be a special section that will come out next week with all the fair results.
Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
Drag Racing Will Be In Douglas During State Fair Week
Wyoming State Fair week is a busy one for many families. Kids showing their animals, riding the carnival rides, watching the rodeo, seeing concerts and watching the destruction of the demolition derby. If you're looking for a little time away from the fairgrounds, but are looking for action, you can...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (7/29/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
