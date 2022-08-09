ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#38. Powell

- Typical home value: $327,519

- 1-year price change: +$40,033 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,264 (+44.1%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Junior livestock sale tops $270,000

Averages were up and so was the total for this year’s Big Horn County junior livestock sale. Not counting add-ons, bidders shelled out $270,773 for 129 animals, including 40 hogs, 40 lambs, 28 goats, 15 beef and five rabbits, according to Casey Sorenson, a member of the fair board and president of Bank of Greybull which clerked the sale.
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities

Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
DRCs in Park, Carbon County closing soon

Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Carbon and Park County that housed citizens affected by the June flooding are closing in August. According to the press release sent out by FEMA and Montana DEQ, the Park county DRC at the Park High School closes on Wednesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. The DRC at Roosevelt High School in Carbon County closes Friday, August 12, at 6:00 p.m. The third DRC at Fromberg Methodist Church closes on August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Park County ‘crossover voting’ up from 2018

CODY (WNE) — Nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Also, according to Park County Elections Office staff, more than half (56.4%) of the new...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

