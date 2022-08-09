38. Powell

Related
greybullstandard.com
Junior livestock sale tops $270,000
Averages were up and so was the total for this year’s Big Horn County junior livestock sale. Not counting add-ons, bidders shelled out $270,773 for 129 animals, including 40 hogs, 40 lambs, 28 goats, 15 beef and five rabbits, according to Casey Sorenson, a member of the fair board and president of Bank of Greybull which clerked the sale.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
yourbigsky.com
DRCs in Park, Carbon County closing soon
Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Carbon and Park County that housed citizens affected by the June flooding are closing in August. According to the press release sent out by FEMA and Montana DEQ, the Park county DRC at the Park High School closes on Wednesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. The DRC at Roosevelt High School in Carbon County closes Friday, August 12, at 6:00 p.m. The third DRC at Fromberg Methodist Church closes on August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
capcity.news
Motorcycle driver dies after crash with minivan in northwest Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died after a crash with a minivan on Greybull Highway in Park County on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 12:26 p.m. Aug. 2. The WHP’s preliminary...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Mysterious Screams for Help in Joliet? Search Finds Nothing
It seems too soon for spooky Halloween stories, but this true tale out of Joliet, MT is giving me some seriously creepy vibes. According to a social media post today (8/9) from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around noon on Sunday (8/7) to a report of children screaming for help.
newslj.com
Park County ‘crossover voting’ up from 2018
CODY (WNE) — Nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Also, according to Park County Elections Office staff, more than half (56.4%) of the new...
