Wyoming News

#37. Pine Bluffs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCGoj_0hAKa3yE00

- Typical home value: $300,452

- 1-year price change: +$40,223 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,478 (+44.5%)

- Metro area: Cheyenne

cowboystatedaily.com

Goodbye To Nearly Century-Old Water Tower In Yoder, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fifteen minutes south of Torrington, straddling Wyoming Highway 152, sits the town of Yoder. For nearly a century, a water tower stood guard high above the community. Last week the tower’s watch ended. The demolition of the water tower, built...
YODER, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic

Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney City Council approves Illinois Street closure for parade

SIDNEY, Neb. —The Sidney City Council approved a request for Illinois Street to be closed off for the city's annual Oktoberfest parade. Parade chair Christine Radke attended the city council meeting to ask the council for permission to contact the Nebraska Department of Transportation to close Illinois Street/Highway 30 for Oktoberfest.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle grass fire burns 136 acres

BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Four Panhandle Fire departments responded to a grass fire. The Banner County Fire Department posted on Facebook that a grass fire burned 136 acres on Monday. Banner, Kimball, Bushnell, and Albin all responded to the fire. The Banner County Fire Department stated that due to the...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
KGAB AM 650

Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne facing high temperatures today; thunderstorms possible Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at another hot and sunny day today before facing thunderstorms to start off the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting temperatures in the low 90s today, with a high of 93. The temperatures will drop again this evening with a low of 60.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne

A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
News Channel Nebraska

Carter Canyon fire 100 percent contained after threatening 75 homes

GERING, Neb. -- Fire crews say the Carter Canyon fire is contained but still burning, and concerning due to the terrain. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flores said on Monday, the Carter Canyon fire is 100 percent contained, but not out. Interior pockets will continue to burn until the fire consumes all fuels or the area receives extended periods of rain/snow.
GERING, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/10/22–8/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Rollover accident outside of Sidney on I-80

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A vehicle and camper rollover 10 miles outside of Sidney after the camper started fishtailing. On Friday, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle towing a camper was westbound on I-80 around mile marker 49 when the camper began to fishtail. The Vehicle and camper jack-knifed and went into the north ditch and separated.
K2 Radio

Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!

The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Justice Angelique Stehlin, 27 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Roadside Assistance Turns into High Speed Chase

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants...
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities report to Legion Park to make arrest Tuesday Morning

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man was arrested at Legion Park after someone called authorities to report the man breaking a no-contact order. On July 31st, Sidney Police officers reportedly arrested 59-year-old Kelly Arp after citizens reported to police that 59-year-old, Kelly Arp was threatening to kill them. Police...
SIDNEY, NE
capcity.news

City Finance Committee to consider school resource officer memorandum

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city’s Finance Committee will review a memorandum of understanding with the school district regarding school resource officers. It will then offer a recommendation on whether the council should approve it. This memorandum, discussed Monday, Aug. 8, is between the City of Cheyenne and Laramie...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
The Cheyenne Post

Woman Sought in Fatal Stabbing

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

