47. Sundance

Related
KELOLAND TV
Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
oilcity.news
Crews downsizing with Fish Fire 98% contained in Wyoming; no growth reported overnight Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire is 98% contained in northeast Wyoming after it was initially discovered on Sunday, July 31 about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire saw no new growth overnight Tuesday and firefighting crews are being downsized, Fish Fire Information said in a Wednesday morning update. A Type 4 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire from the Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 on Friday.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
Black Hills Pioneer
The first family of Sky Ridge
SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
kotatv.com
Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
newscenter1.tv
Beauty, Brains, and Bikes: Biker Belles make their annual cruise to Sturgis
DEADWOOD, S.D. — It was a beautiful morning to celebrate women, as the 14th annual Biker Belles ride took off from the Lodge at Deadwood Tuesday. “What we do is we empower women to ride motorcycles,” said Kelly Jean Deming, founder of the Women of Worth Motorcycle Group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
‘Fly high, ride on’: Three sisters honor their late brother at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — There could be many reasons that bring visitors to the Rally. It might be for fun, while some might be there, after facing tragedy. That was the case for three sisters: Deb Knapp of Hill City, South Dakota, Virginia Overhiser of Campbell, New York, and Diane Dunning of Cornell, New York.
kotatv.com
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
wrrnetwork.com
Late Newcastle Pilot to Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
Semi drives into house near Sturgis, South Dakota
Authorities have released an image showing the wreckage left when a semi-trailer crashed into a house off a highway near Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened during the morning hours on a service road near mile marker 32 of Interstate 90. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
newscenter1.tv
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
gowatertown.net
Man killed on I-90 motorcycle crash near Summerset
SUMMERSET, S.D.–Another motorcycle fatality in South Dakota during Sturgis Rally Bike Week. The State Patrol says a 51 year-old man driving a Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Interstate 90, two miles west of Summerset was killed Sunday afternoon. The victim struck a motorcycle that was lying on the...
brookingsradio.com
Arrests up at Sturgis Motorcycle rally
The annual Sturgis Motocycle Rally is under way in the Black Hills. So far, authorities reporte two traffic fatalities connected to the event. Through Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public safety has reported 45 DUI arrests at the rally — up about a dozen from last year. Drug arrests are up slightly.
kbhbradio.com
Two local veterans honored as part of Military Appreciation Day at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – Tuesday was military appreciation day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as two local veterans were honored. Cindy Erickson and Arvid Meland were this year’s honorees. Before they were recognized, Lt Governor Larry Rhoden, S.D. National Guard Col Martin Yost, Ellsworth Air Force Base Wing Commander...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Black Hills Pioneer
Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child
DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28. Vandon Joseph...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0