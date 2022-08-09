Read full article on original website
Mexican leasing firm Unifin to miss debt payments, seek restructuring deal
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican leasing firm Unifin (UNIFINA.MX) will miss principal and interest payments on its debt because of limited sources of financing, the company said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Exclusive: Freeport LNG Retracts Force Majeure, Widening Losses for Gas Buyers - Sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Top U.S. gas exporter, Freeport LNG, has retracted the force majeure it initially declared after an explosion in June, a development that could cost its buyers billions of dollars in losses, a document showed and three trading sources said. Force majeure is a notice used to describe...
Devon Energy to buy Eagle Ford basin operator Validus for $1.8 billion
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shale producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) said on Tuesday it will buy Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford basin operator, for $1.8 billion in cash. The deal comes at a time when oil producers are reaping massive benefits from a surge in oil and gas prices as sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine throttle supply amid a rebound in demand.
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Vermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
Canadian energy firm Vermilion Energy has raised its third-quarter dividend by 33% following a 12% rise in FCF in the second quarter. Canada-based Vermilion Energy, Inc. (TSE: VET) has reported upbeat results for the second quarter of 2022 and updated its guidance for the third quarter. What Does Vermilion Energy...
DHT Maritime (DHT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DHT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Reinsurance Group: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Reinsurance Group RGA. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 80 per share. On Monday, Reinsurance Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 80 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
John Hancock Preferred: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock Preferred HPF. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 12.35 per share. On Wednesday, John Hancock Preferred will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.35 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Franklin Duration Income: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Duration Income FTF. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.13 per share. On Friday, Franklin Duration Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
xSuite Group Continues on Its Trajectory of Growth, With 3i as a New Shareholder
AHRENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- xSuite Group, a leading provider of software applications in the field of accounts payable invoice automation (“APIA”), has gained a new investor. 3i Group plc (“3i”) is an international investment management company that specializes in helping medium-sized enterprises internationalize and tap into new markets. 3i will invest alongside the previous owners, funds advised by Pinova Capital GmbH (“PINOVA”) and the management team, who are reinvesting in the business as minority shareholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005404/en/ From left to right: Michael Specht (3i), Matthias Lemenkühler (xSuite), Ulf von Haacke (3i), Richard Nagorny (xSuite), Thomas Radestock (xSuite) and Andreas Nowottka (xSuite). Photo: xSuite Group
Analysts Are Betting On C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) With A Big Upgrade This Week
C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on C4 Therapeutics too, with the stock up 16% to US$11.70 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.
My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)
This top Dividend Aristocrat blends growth and income.
Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) NII Increases 18.7%
Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama, stock fell 3.07% (As on August 12, 11:43:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the Net Income attributable to Credicorp up 60.4% YoY to S/1,122 million, reflecting core income growth and a low level of provisions at BCP, further supported by Mibanco & Pacifico. ROAE of 16.9% in 2Q22 and 17.2% in 1H22. Structural Loans increased 4.5% QoQ (+3.6% FX Neutral) and 13.8% YoY (+14.6% FX Neutral) in average daily balances. Growth was driven by the SME-Pyme and Consumer segments at BCP, and by Mibanco, which reported an uptick in disbursements through alternative channels and an improvement in the productivity of its relationship managers. The Government Program portfolio (GP) represented 10% of the total portfolio in average daily balances (9% in quarter-end balances). Total Deposits at S/147,441 million in 2Q22, relatively unchanged QoQ (-2.0% FX Neutral) and down 1.2% YoY (- 0.5% FX Neutral). This reduction is attributable primarily to a drop in Demand and Savings Deposits, driven by reduced liquidity levels systemwide (due to the amortization of Reactiva loans) and the impact of rising interest rates. Higher rates increase the opportunity cost associated with this type of deposits and has triggered a migration to Time Deposits. Low-cost Deposits decreased 6.1% YoY and accounted for 56.7% of Total Funding.
Carvana Stock Rallies Despite Destroying Shareholder Value
Although Carvana stock currently has strong momentum, investors need to remember that the fundamentals don’t justify it. Carvana (CVNA) has seen its share price more than double from its lows in June. Since it seems that the company only has the ability to destroy value from an operations standpoint, there isn’t any fundamental catalyst to justify this rally. Therefore, investors should at least be aware of this before trying to ride the momentum.
TSX closes above 20,000 for first time in two months
(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, extending the week’s gains, as investors cheered signs of easing inflation pressures and two major telecom companies made headway with their merger deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 187.93 points, or 0.9%, at 20,179.81,...
Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SAND earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Chinese State-Owned Companies To Delist From The NYSE
Technical Melt-Up The market will try again today to break through the 50% retracement off the bottom. History continues to repeat: In ’74, ’04, & ’09 stocks bounced off a 50% retracement of the bottom before pushing through. Yesterday, we did it again. This time was also the quickest bounce off the bottom, reflecting heightened volatility and the much more unusual circumstances of the global pandemic recovery, the massive swing from QE to QT by the Fed, and the sudden spike of inflation.
