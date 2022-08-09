Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama, stock fell 3.07% (As on August 12, 11:43:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the Net Income attributable to Credicorp up 60.4% YoY to S/1,122 million, reflecting core income growth and a low level of provisions at BCP, further supported by Mibanco & Pacifico. ROAE of 16.9% in 2Q22 and 17.2% in 1H22. Structural Loans increased 4.5% QoQ (+3.6% FX Neutral) and 13.8% YoY (+14.6% FX Neutral) in average daily balances. Growth was driven by the SME-Pyme and Consumer segments at BCP, and by Mibanco, which reported an uptick in disbursements through alternative channels and an improvement in the productivity of its relationship managers. The Government Program portfolio (GP) represented 10% of the total portfolio in average daily balances (9% in quarter-end balances). Total Deposits at S/147,441 million in 2Q22, relatively unchanged QoQ (-2.0% FX Neutral) and down 1.2% YoY (- 0.5% FX Neutral). This reduction is attributable primarily to a drop in Demand and Savings Deposits, driven by reduced liquidity levels systemwide (due to the amortization of Reactiva loans) and the impact of rising interest rates. Higher rates increase the opportunity cost associated with this type of deposits and has triggered a migration to Time Deposits. Low-cost Deposits decreased 6.1% YoY and accounted for 56.7% of Total Funding.

