San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Got joint pain? It could be from our extreme heat.

SAN ANTONIO — This extended extreme heat of summer is hitting many of us hard in many ways including our health, and that is especially the case when it comes to our joints. "I had some surgery in January, and then they sent home help for me because it was a serious, pretty serious surgery and it was hard to get out," said Sharon McDonald, who following surgery said she felt a twinge in her hip. She told us, "I went and got two shots in my knees for the cartilage. And it still didn't work. And so they decided I needed physical therapy."
KSAT 12

More families, single women seeking shelter at Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO – Inflation, gas prices, and the end of the eviction moratorium are reasons why Haven for Hope is currently seeing an influx of individuals seeking shelter. On Tuesday, CEO and President of Haven for Hope Kim Jefferies updated Commissioner’s Court about the latest situation she is seeing at their campus.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK CELEBRATION

Farmers Markets are a great place to grab fresh foods or just to stroll around. Celebrate National Farmers Market week by attending this celebration for vendors with activities and specials. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to...
KSAT 12

‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend

Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
iheart.com

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
KTSA

San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
