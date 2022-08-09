Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Got joint pain? It could be from our extreme heat.
SAN ANTONIO — This extended extreme heat of summer is hitting many of us hard in many ways including our health, and that is especially the case when it comes to our joints. "I had some surgery in January, and then they sent home help for me because it was a serious, pretty serious surgery and it was hard to get out," said Sharon McDonald, who following surgery said she felt a twinge in her hip. She told us, "I went and got two shots in my knees for the cartilage. And it still didn't work. And so they decided I needed physical therapy."
Housing project for SA homeless community makes progress
SAN ANTONIO — Some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable homeless residents could start moving into Towne Twin Village on the east side as soon as October. It will be the community’s first residential campus built for single-site permanent supportive housing needs. Towne Twin Village has been in...
KSAT 12
More families, single women seeking shelter at Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation, gas prices, and the end of the eviction moratorium are reasons why Haven for Hope is currently seeing an influx of individuals seeking shelter. On Tuesday, CEO and President of Haven for Hope Kim Jefferies updated Commissioner’s Court about the latest situation she is seeing at their campus.
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
KSAT 12
Manufacturers providing schools with additional security tools to protect students
SAN ANTONIO – Manufacturers say they are ready to help schools step up their security with bulletproof desks and window shades to protect students in the event of a school shooting. Safe Space Security Desk. After the massacre at a school in Parkland in 2018, Todd Drummond and his...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK CELEBRATION
Farmers Markets are a great place to grab fresh foods or just to stroll around. Celebrate National Farmers Market week by attending this celebration for vendors with activities and specials. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to...
KSAT 12
‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend
Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
14 contractors chosen for City of San Antonio program that will provide major, minor repairs for qualifying homeowners
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has chosen 14 contractors for the 2023 Home Rehab program that will assist qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes. San Antonio officials put out a call for contractors in September 2021 that sought qualified candidates with “proven...
Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply. The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders. The GBRA said on its website it will...
iheart.com
City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners
The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Texas Home Has A Magical Underground Cave In The Backyard & It's Selling For $875K
There's a mystical San Antonio real estate property that has its very own private cave full of natural stalagmites right in the backyard. There's a stairway leading down the underground, and it's pretty spectacular. It's also for sale!. This four-bedroom Texas home is listed at $875,000 by Lori Largen of...
tpr.org
Medina and Frio County communities have serious water woes, good rain chances coming
The Medina County town of La Coste has issued a boil water notice after a citywide water outage on Wednesday due to drought conditions. A statement from officials in the town of slightly more than 1,000 residents read:. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for...
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
Click2Houston.com
Beautiful sight🏮: Giant lanterns to light up the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Residents and visitors in San Antonio are in for a beautiful surprise as giant lanterns will light up the River Walk for two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. According to our sister station KSAT-TV, there will be 10 parade floats, each 26...
Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos
SAN ANTONIO — A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos. Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.
Comments / 0