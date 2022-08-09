D-Orbit Announces Multi-Year Launch and Deployment Contract with Swiss Satellite Internet of things (IoT) network operator Astrocast (BREZ)

Read full article on original website
Boom Supersonic and Northrop Grumman team up to build superfast US military aircraft
Boom Supersonic, which wants to fly passengers faster than the speed of sound, announced a collaboration with Northrop Grumman focused on government sales. The partnership aims to create variants of Boom's supersonic "Overture" aircraft for military and emergency response, the companies announced (opens in new tab) in a statement Tuesday (July 19). Terms of the deal, including its value, were not disclosed.
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development
Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
Digital Trends
Watch this U.S. spy satellite get launched to orbit by SpaceX rival
Rocket Lab has successfully launched a spy satellite to orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Rocket Lab’s workhorse Electron rocket blasted the satellite to space from Launch Complex-1 at Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, early on Thursday. The launch was originally scheduled for earlier in the week but...
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch
Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning. ULA sent the Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 6 into orbit on its Atlas V rocket just after 6:30 a.m. EDT. SBIRS GEO-6...
Russian space debris that ‘endangered’ ISS keeps almost crashing into Starlink satellites
A Russian anti-satellite weapon has caused space debris to nearly crash into Starlink satellites thousands of times.At a presentation at a Secure World Foundation event Dan Oltrogge, chief scientist at space operations company COMSPOC, said that they had found a “conjunction squall” caused by Russia destroying the Cosmos 1408 in November last year.After the event, there were over 6,000 close approaches – which is when two objects are within 10 kilometres of each other – involving 841 Starlink satellites. More than 1,500 pieces of debris were generated from the weapon.The issue was made worse by a new group of Starlink...
Nasa criticises China after space rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth
A Chinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, US defense department officials said, as they chided Beijing for not sharing information on the potentially hazardous object’s descent. US Space Command confirmed the Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian ocean on...
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
CNBC
FCC denies SpaceX bid for nearly $1 billion in rural broadband subsidies for Starlink
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday denied SpaceX's bid for nearly $1 billion in subsidies to support rural broadband customers through the company's Starlink satellite internet network. In a press release, the FCC said two companies, Starlink and LTD Broadband, "failed to demonstrate that the providers could deliver the promised...
thefastmode.com
Anuvu Acquires Satellite Provider Signal Mountain
Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed satellite connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, announced it has acquired Signal Mountain Networks, a leading provider of satellite communications to the U.S. Government. With the acquisition, Anuvu is expanding its existing government business and unlocking new revenue streams by leveraging...
Launch photos: Blue Origin's NS-22 spaceflight sends 6 space tourists off Earth
Blue Origin sent another set of tourists into space on Aug. 4. 2022. The sixth spaceflight by Blue Origin put six individuals into suborbital space and safely returned them to their home planet. The crew spent 11 minutes in space and a few minutes floating in microgravity before parachuting back...
scitechdaily.com
Power Anomaly Forces End of Mission for Copernicus Sentinel-1B Satellite
On December 23, 2021, Copernicus Sentinel-1B experienced an anomaly related to the instrument electronics power supply provided by the satellite platform, leaving it unable to deliver radar data. Spacecraft operators and engineers have been working tirelessly since then to rectify the issue. Unfortunately, despite all concerted efforts, ESA (European Space Agency) and the European Commission announce that it is the end of the mission for Sentinel-1B. Copernicus Sentinel-1A remains fully operational and plans are in force to launch Sentinel-1C as soon as possible.
Universe Today
Starlink Satellites Are Still Bright
The new generation of Starlink satellites remain above the accepted brightness threshold. It’s one of the stranger sights of the modern Space Age. Recently, we found ourselves under the relatively dark skies of southern Spain. Sure enough, within a few minutes, we caught sight of a chain of flashing ‘stars’ winking in and out of view in quick succession.
scitechdaily.com
Home Stretch: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission Nears Completion of Crew Training
The crew members who will fly aboard NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission are nearing the end of a unique 18-month training program to prepare them for their science expedition mission to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission specialists Koichi Wakata, of JAXA...
Building a Ground station for LoRa Satellites
TinyGS is a robust, dust-resistant and waterproof implementation of TinyGS ground station, using commercial off-the-shelf components. The idea of using LoRa for satellite communications became obvious to many people for the following reasons: Uses unlicensed unlicensed [ISM](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISM_radio_band) The arrival of small satellites has meant that less technically qualified persons, with a very low budget, can receive their signals. The project is about a gateway between the Internet (WiFi) and LoRa @433Mhz.
SpaceX to launch 46 new Starlink satellites into space
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX will deliver its next round of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit when its Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Vandenberg Space Force Center in California on Friday afternoon. The Elon Musk-owned private space company plans to add 46 new satellites to its constellation of...
