Aerospace & Defense

D-Orbit Announces Multi-Year Launch and Deployment Contract with Swiss Satellite Internet of things (IoT) network operator Astrocast (BREZ)

 4 days ago
Space.com

Boom Supersonic and Northrop Grumman team up to build superfast US military aircraft

Boom Supersonic, which wants to fly passengers faster than the speed of sound, announced a collaboration with Northrop Grumman focused on government sales. The partnership aims to create variants of Boom's supersonic "Overture" aircraft for military and emergency response, the companies announced (opens in new tab) in a statement Tuesday (July 19). Terms of the deal, including its value, were not disclosed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development

Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch this U.S. spy satellite get launched to orbit by SpaceX rival

Rocket Lab has successfully launched a spy satellite to orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Rocket Lab’s workhorse Electron rocket blasted the satellite to space from Launch Complex-1 at Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, early on Thursday. The launch was originally scheduled for earlier in the week but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Drive

Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch

Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russian space debris that ‘endangered’ ISS keeps almost crashing into Starlink satellites

A Russian anti-satellite weapon has caused space debris to nearly crash into Starlink satellites thousands of times.At a presentation at a Secure World Foundation event Dan Oltrogge, chief scientist at space operations company COMSPOC, said that they had found a “conjunction squall” caused by Russia destroying the Cosmos 1408 in November last year.After the event, there were over 6,000 close approaches – which is when two objects are within 10 kilometres of each other – involving 841 Starlink satellites. More than 1,500 pieces of debris were generated from the weapon.The issue was made worse by a new group of Starlink...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System

Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

FCC denies SpaceX bid for nearly $1 billion in rural broadband subsidies for Starlink

The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday denied SpaceX's bid for nearly $1 billion in subsidies to support rural broadband customers through the company's Starlink satellite internet network. In a press release, the FCC said two companies, Starlink and LTD Broadband, "failed to demonstrate that the providers could deliver the promised...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Anuvu Acquires Satellite Provider Signal Mountain

Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed satellite connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, announced it has acquired Signal Mountain Networks, a leading provider of satellite communications to the U.S. Government. With the acquisition, Anuvu is expanding its existing government business and unlocking new revenue streams by leveraging...
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Power Anomaly Forces End of Mission for Copernicus Sentinel-1B Satellite

On December 23, 2021, Copernicus Sentinel-1B experienced an anomaly related to the instrument electronics power supply provided by the satellite platform, leaving it unable to deliver radar data. Spacecraft operators and engineers have been working tirelessly since then to rectify the issue. Unfortunately, despite all concerted efforts, ESA (European Space Agency) and the European Commission announce that it is the end of the mission for Sentinel-1B. Copernicus Sentinel-1A remains fully operational and plans are in force to launch Sentinel-1C as soon as possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Starlink Satellites Are Still Bright

The new generation of Starlink satellites remain above the accepted brightness threshold. It’s one of the stranger sights of the modern Space Age. Recently, we found ourselves under the relatively dark skies of southern Spain. Sure enough, within a few minutes, we caught sight of a chain of flashing ‘stars’ winking in and out of view in quick succession.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HackerNoon

Building a Ground station for LoRa Satellites

TinyGS is a robust, dust-resistant and waterproof implementation of TinyGS ground station, using commercial off-the-shelf components. The idea of using LoRa for satellite communications became obvious to many people for the following reasons: Uses unlicensed unlicensed [ISM](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISM_radio_band) The arrival of small satellites has meant that less technically qualified persons, with a very low budget, can receive their signals. The project is about a gateway between the Internet (WiFi) and LoRa @433Mhz.
CELL PHONES
UPI News

SpaceX to launch 46 new Starlink satellites into space

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX will deliver its next round of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit when its Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Vandenberg Space Force Center in California on Friday afternoon. The Elon Musk-owned private space company plans to add 46 new satellites to its constellation of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

