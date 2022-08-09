Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
blockworks.co
Blockchain Startup Injective Nets $40M Round Featuring Jump Crypto, BH Digital
Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition. Blockchain startup Injective Labs has secured $40 million in its latest funding round, led by Jump Crypto. BH Digital, the digital asset division of hedge fund firm Brevan Howard, is also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset
An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock announces the launch of a new private spot Bitcoin trust
According to a new blog post on Thursday, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management overseeing over$10 trillion in total assets, launched a new private spot Bitcoin (BTC) trust. The fund is only available to U.S. institutional investors and seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, less the expenses and liabilities of the trust. In explaining the decision, BlackRock said:
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 250% After Massive 312 Billion SHIB Whale Purchase
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Has “Found a Floor” Thanks to Ethereum Merge: JPMorgan
JPMorgan analysts have said that the cryptocurrency market may have "found a floor." The analysts cited limited contagion effects from Terra's collapse and growing interest in Ethereum's "Merge" event as factors behind the recent market bounce. JPMorgan added that market sentiment could improve if Ethereum's upgrade goes ahead as planned.
decrypt.co
DeFi Token Powering Ethereum Staker Lido Finance Jumps 18%
The token backing popular Ethereum staker Lido jumped double-digits after the final test before the merge next month. The native token behind the popular Ethereum staking platform Lido Finance has rallied more than 18% over the past 24 hours. LDO, the 62nd-largest token with a market capitalization of nearly $860...
Morgan Stanley's New 'Speculation Indicator' Enables Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasting
Morgan Stanley MS has introduced a new indicator that can potentially forecast the price of Ethereum ETH/USD based on speculative activity among traders. What Happened: The PAVA (price-adjusted volume per address) indicator differentiates price movement based on market fundamentals from price movement based on network usage, reported CoinDesk on Tuesday.
