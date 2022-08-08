A lone kayaker has captured “thrilling” footage of a close encounter with a 30ft whale off the coast of Cornwall.Rupert Kirkwood, 62, from Holsworthy in Devon, filmed the moment he was circled by a Minke whale for 20 minutes while paddling offshore near Fowey.Mr Kirkwood told the PA news agency: “Whales are very difficult to spot because they just roll off the surface without a splash and then they go.“The beauty of them – which always makes the hair stand up on the back of my neck – is the noise of the blowhole.“If I had been in a boat...

ANIMALS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO