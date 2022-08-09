ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?

Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Rao's to Move Into Loews Miami Beach Hotel UPDATED

Update August 9 at 2:38 p.m.: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel confirmed via email that Rao's would be opening on its property: “The New York City icon, Rao's, is opening inside the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, in early 2023. Loews Hotels & Co and Rao's will be sharing additional details as they become available.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now

Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine

Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

Miami's Newest Waterfront Restaurant Bayshore Club Has Made Its Debut

Arriving for your meal by boat is always such a Miami flex, and now there’s another dock and dine opportunity you can add to your list with the opening of Bayshore Club. Grove Bay Hospitality Group has opened their newest venture, and this time they’re back in The Grove (Coconut Grove, that is) bringing new life to a beloved Miami institution. Bayshore Club has opened its doors in the same space that once housed the iconic Scotty’s Landing.
MIAMI, FL
winespectator.com

Restaurant Spotlight: Santorini by Georgios

Georgios Vogiatzis is on the phone with farmers in Greece on a daily basis, telling them how he wants his vegetables sourced and when he needs a new shipment of feta cheese. It's how he ensures quality ingredients at Santorini by Georgios, a new Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner he opened in Miami Beach in 2015.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamicurated.com

Miami Spice 2022 Plus My Picks!

Miami Spice 2022 is back from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) , running from now to September 30. This year, along with a full list of participants, I’ve featured picks of some of my favorite restaurants and their complete menus plus my experience at one of them. I’ll also be doing a separate blogpost on my experiences at a few other favorites. More than 200 restaurants are participating, 35 recently opened or first timers. Enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for $28 for lunch/brunch, and, new this year, the option of $45 or $60 for dinner, all per person.
MIAMI, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.

There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami

An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 South Florida restaurants put a twist on peanut butter and jelly

There are some pairings that are just meant to be. Milk and cookies South Florida and humidity but perhaps the most classic duo is peanut butter and jelly. While it might be simple sandwich, Deco’s checking out a few local spots that are taking this flavor combo to the next level.
MIAMI, FL
Axios

8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami

From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami. This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach. Location: West Palm Beach. Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District

Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
MIAMI, FL
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE

