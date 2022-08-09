ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule

Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
WSU's De'Zhaun Stribling plans to let Derrick Langford know all about it

PULLMAN -- De'Zhaun Stribling doesn't plan to let Derrick Langford live down the highlight reel catch the receiver made on the corner on Tuesday. During Day 6 of fall camp at Washington State, Stribling and Langford both went up for a jump ball and Stribling wrestled it away from Langford for a touchdown. As close friends, Stribling is looking forward to bringing the catch up with Langford.
