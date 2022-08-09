Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule
Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 11 Borah
SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Borah Lions of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference – No. 11 in our countdown. 2021 IN REVIEW5-5 (second place in 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division); lost in 5A ...
deseret.com
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
The Pac-12 will survive
We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
deseret.com
Could any college football coaches with Utah ties be out of their jobs this year?
Conventional wisdom might say it’s too early to talk about the coaching changes that could take place soon in college football since the 2022 season hasn’t even started yet, but if we learned anything from 2021, it’s that the carousel gets spinning earlier and earlier every year.
247Sports
WSU's De'Zhaun Stribling plans to let Derrick Langford know all about it
PULLMAN -- De'Zhaun Stribling doesn't plan to let Derrick Langford live down the highlight reel catch the receiver made on the corner on Tuesday. During Day 6 of fall camp at Washington State, Stribling and Langford both went up for a jump ball and Stribling wrestled it away from Langford for a touchdown. As close friends, Stribling is looking forward to bringing the catch up with Langford.
NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball announces 2022-23 schedule
The Northern Arizona women's basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule -- which consists of trips to several of the top teams in the West listed as opponents. Four of Northern Arizona's 13 nonconference opponents reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022, with one other playing in the WNIT and seven total Division I opponents finishing with winning records.
deseret.com
Has Utah State football ever been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?
Last year was the first time that all three FBS schools in the state of Utah — BYU, Utah and Utah State — finished the season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings. What could that mean for the 2022 season?. The preseason USA Today coaches poll...
