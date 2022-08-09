Charleston respiratory therapist promotes lung cancer screenings to diagnose disease early

Very sad news out of South Carolina as a woman has died after being struck by a beach umbrella. The incident happened in Garden City Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Tammy Perault was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries a short time later. ABC15 News reports that the umbrella was picked up by the wind which caused it to hit Perault. It seems that she was a local in the Garden City community as a heartfelt Facebook message was posted by a local beach bar in her memory.

GARDEN CITY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO