Charleston respiratory therapist promotes lung cancer screenings to diagnose disease early

$1.5 million granted to 4 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for four projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
AU Health on Monkey Pox: “If they’ve got a rash, if they’ve got lesions on their hand, stay away…”
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The CDC has confirmed more than 9,000 cases of monkey pox in the United States. More than 600 of those are in Georgia. Since May, the viral disease has been monitored– the first cluster of cases being confirmed in the United Kingdom. Local doctors say there are signs to watch out for. […]
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
South Carolina Woman Dies After Beach Umbrella Accident
Very sad news out of South Carolina as a woman has died after being struck by a beach umbrella. The incident happened in Garden City Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Tammy Perault was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries a short time later. ABC15 News reports that the umbrella was picked up by the wind which caused it to hit Perault. It seems that she was a local in the Garden City community as a heartfelt Facebook message was posted by a local beach bar in her memory.
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County
South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”. Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street. Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse...
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
'He was my baby boy': A mother is calling for change after son dies during US Marine boot camp
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — Thirteen months ago, a 19-year-old died during military boot camp on Parris Island. One year later, his mom is fighting for answers. Last June, Dalton Beals died during the final step of Marine boot camp. His mother Stacie says something needs to be done to make sure it never happens again.
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
North Charleston Police Department will be giving away school supplies and food to students on Saturday, August 13
North Charleston, South Carolina – Record-high inflation and rising prices cause a lot of problems for everyone, but low and average-income families are especially hit by these trends. The current situation is especially concerning for parents of students who have additional expenses for school supplies, and, unlike any previous year, school supply prices are skyrocketing this summer. Parents of students have to pay 40% more for some items compared to last year.
