Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Blues Music takes over downtown St. Louis this weekend
The 7th annual Blues at the Arch Festival is back in St. Louis all weekend long, so if you are looking for an excuse to eat great food, and listen to blues in one of the iconic blues cities in the world, then you need to head to the Arch this weekend, here are the details you need to know!
showmeinstitute.org
At Least Hazelwood’s Honest
Last week, the Show-Me Institute kicked off a repeat of its Show-Me Curricula Project from last year. The purpose of the project is to use Missouri’s Sunshine Law to find out what is being taught to students and told to teachers in Missouri schools, in connection with critical race theory (CRT) and its associated concepts.
Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday
ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
KMOV
Annie Malone to host Family Fest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you need help gathering those back-to-school supplies, Annie Malone is here to help. The organization is hosting Family Fest this weekend. It will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annie Malone campus in North City. The exact address is 5355 Page Blvd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis flood resource center not accepting walk-ins Thursday
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Weeks after the record rainfall, people in affected areas are still searching for help. FEMA is on the ground this week surveying damage and resource centers are giving out supplies, but the need is great. In University City, hundreds of people have reached out for...
Schnucks calls on the City of St. Louis for changes to one of its stores
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
KMOV
SLPS Superintendent to retire at the end of the year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Kelvin Adams will retire from his role as the Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent after nearly 14 years. “As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said in a press release. “This school year will be challenging as we focus on the safe return of students and staff amid community health challenges. We hope to restore a sense of normalcy while creating innovative learning opportunities for all students. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work.”
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
RELATED PEOPLE
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
Humane Society of Missouri slashes adoption fees on pitbulls through August
Through the end of August, the Humane Society will slash adoption fees on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixed breeds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Bissell Mansion in north St. Louis on the market for $250K
A historic local landmark touted as the oldest brick home in St. Louis City is now on the real estate market.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
missouribusinessalert.com
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
KMOV
Hazelwood School District to test for radioactive contamination near Janna Elementary
CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg joined News 4 at 4 p.m. to outline what travelers should know. Journey to preserve St. Louis’ historic gospel ties ensues in Holy Corners District. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Butler envisioned the GHOF to be a pipeline to honor and acknowledge...
St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law
Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police. The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the civilian-led independent agency will build a team of 10 investigators to take over all internal police investigations that have to do with misconduct and use of force.
Comments / 0