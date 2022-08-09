ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
showmeinstitute.org

At Least Hazelwood’s Honest

Last week, the Show-Me Institute kicked off a repeat of its Show-Me Curricula Project from last year. The purpose of the project is to use Missouri’s Sunshine Law to find out what is being taught to students and told to teachers in Missouri schools, in connection with critical race theory (CRT) and its associated concepts.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday

ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Annie Malone to host Family Fest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you need help gathering those back-to-school supplies, Annie Malone is here to help. The organization is hosting Family Fest this weekend. It will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annie Malone campus in North City. The exact address is 5355 Page Blvd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Ferguson, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Ferguson, MO
Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
KMOV

SLPS Superintendent to retire at the end of the year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Kelvin Adams will retire from his role as the Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent after nearly 14 years. “As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said in a press release. “This school year will be challenging as we focus on the safe return of students and staff amid community health challenges. We hope to restore a sense of normalcy while creating innovative learning opportunities for all students. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Banner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Brown#Black People#Police Brutality#Charity#The Ferguson Frontline#American
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX2Now

St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law

Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police. The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the civilian-led independent agency will build a team of 10 investigators to take over all internal police investigations that have to do with misconduct and use of force.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy