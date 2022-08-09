Turning trash into treasures: Moncks Corner Earth Team hosts Yard Art Sale at Cypress Gardens

Read full article on original website
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
thecottagejournal.com
This Cozy South Carolina Historic Home Offers a Glimpse of the Past
Classic charm defines the historic homes that populate downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and this Charleston single house built in 1880 has never been an exception. But when Lynne and John Rathgeber purchased it as a secondary home, the fully furnished interiors were at odds with the spirit of the iconic architectural style—and the style preferred by the new homeowners.
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek dials up the fun at 'Back to School' bash
Celebration was in the air at Goose Creek's annual "Back to School" weekend bash on Aug. 6. Hundreds of residents flocked to the Municipal Center to engage in bubble therapy, check out the food trucks and partake in multiple giveaways, while some kids took a spin on amusement park rides and others opted to have their faces painted. The community was also introduced to Goose Creek Police Department K9s, Bonnie (a 3-year-old hound) and Maverick (a playful Labrador).
The Post and Courier
European-influenced bakeshop coming to Charleston's King Street this fall
Food and beverage industry pandemic pivots continue to lead to new and exciting business ventures that stray from the traditional restaurant model. Chefs are leaning into curated experiences, pop-ups are more prevalent than in 2020 and takeout-reliant establishments are allowing small spots to open without the strain of hiring a large staff.
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
AOL Corp
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
The Post and Courier
Dunes Properties welcomes new realtor
Dunes Properties announces the addition of Meg Carroll to their team of professional Realtors. A Clemson University graduate, Meg Carroll moved to Charleston in 1996 to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy. She quickly fell in love with the Charleston coast, and was fortunate to live in many areas such as James Island, downtown and Daniel Island, before settling in her current home in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.
live5news.com
Pet Helpers takes in beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Pet Helpers is preparing to find homes for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Rescuers removed nearly 4,000 beagles from the Virginia property that reportedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers staff members drove to Virginia Friday night to pick up the puppies the shelter will care for.
live5news.com
Parking concerns arise over potential location for future Dorchester Co. library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has set aside over nine million dollars to build a new library branch in downtown Summerville, but neighbors are concerned over its possible location. A two-story, 15,000-square-foot library could soon be built in front of the Summerville Family YMCA. It’s one of three planned...
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
The Post and Courier
'We chalked it up to colic:' Mount Pleasant parents learn of newborn's rare diagnosis
Emily and Cody Amerson from Mount Pleasant, like any first-time parents, were excited to welcome their new baby girl into the world in August 2021. Emily’s pregnancy was normal. Her delivery was normal. Savannah was fussy, but all newborns are. For the first few months, they chalked it up to colic. It wasn’t until six months that the Amersons noticed that something was off.
holycitysinner.com
Woodfield Development Closes on Second Parcel Near Charleston
Sharbell Nexton, LLC announced today that Woodfield Development recently closed on a second parcel in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and surrounding areas near Charleston. Woodfield’s next development consists of 11.37 acres and will feature 324 apartment homes offering a mix...
Coastal Observer
Town seeks to catch a rising tide of funding
Fingers of salt water crept through the spartina grass and between the rocks. As the moon rose over the ocean, the water had the Pawleys Island Chapel in a soft embrace that was only disturbed when a passing car on Myrtle Avenue created a wake. That flooding last month on the highest high tide of the summer has become routine and prompted the town of Pawleys Island to look for solutions along with money to pay for them.
live5news.com
City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved. Robert Summerfield, who is...
live5news.com
Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
walterborolive.com
Generosity of Walterboro shopper warms teacher’s heart
Colleton Prep Academy teacher, Kendall Hogan, has reached out via Facebook in an effort to extend thanks to a generous shopper at Walterboro’s Dollar Tree. In a Facebook post made on July 28, the teacher said she made a trip to the Dollar Tree in search of book bins. Hogan was able to find all of the bins that she needed for her classroom, and the items filling her cart did not go unnoticed by the other shoppers in line. Several pointed out that they knew she must be a teacher based on what she was purchasing.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Husk, under new kitchen leadership, homes in on seafood
Charleston residents and visitors dining at Husk have high expectations for the Queen Street restaurant. They want to know about the must-have entrées or the dish they can’t miss during their trip to the Holy City. Glancing at the menu on a recent weekday in July, many of...
