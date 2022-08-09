ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Saharan dust brings drier conditions Wednesday

By Lissette Gonzalez
 2 days ago

MIAMI - Scattered showers moved across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning with some heavy downpours in spots. Passing showers will be possible through midday due to the strong onshore breeze.

Later in the day, storms will develop inland and move toward the West coast. Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon but it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Drier, Saharan dust moves in Wednesday and Thursday and that will keep the rain chance low.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

With less rain, expect even more heat and higher humidity. Highs will soar to around 92 degrees and it will feel like the triple-digits in the afternoon hours.

As the Saharan dust thins out on Friday, the rain chance will begin to creep up. As moisture increases this weekend, we will return to a typical summertime pattern with the potential for afternoon storms. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Tropics

The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is monitoring a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This is not a concern or threat to South Florida.

Tropical system monitored in the Atlantic CBS News Miami

The National Hurricane Center said it has a low potential for development over the next 2 to 5 days. This disturbance is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour across the Atlantic. Environmental conditions are forecast to become most hostile and less favorable for development by this weekend.

