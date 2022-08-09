ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Led by interim coach, St. Louis University High looks to build on momentum from 2021

By Chris Geinosky
 2 days ago

By Chris Geinosky | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the St. Louis University High Jr. Billikens.

HEAD COACH

Adam Cruz (Interim), 1st season (0-0)

RETURNING STARTERS

7 offense, 5 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 7-4

League record: 2-2, 3rd in Metro Catholic Conference

Playoffs: Lost 42-21 at Christian Brothers College in Class 6 District 1 championship game

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR/DB/P Ryan Wingo, 6-2, 200, Jr.

A five-star college recruit and the No. 1 rated player in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports.com, Wingo is one of the premier skill position players in the Midwest. He has already received more than 40 scholarship offers without playing a down of high school football as an upperclassman. Wingo accumulated more than 1,000 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving and returning) and 16 total touchdowns last season while nearly setting school records as a punter, just for good measure.

TE/OLB Zach Ortwerth, 6-5, 230, Sr.

Another high profile recruit, Ortwerth ranks No. 18 overall and No. 3 among tight ends on 247Sports.com’s list of seniors. A great athlete who has also been a career starter for the SLUH basketball team, Ortwerth has made a verbal commitment over the summer to play at the University of Iowa. Not only does he provide the Jr. Bills with a weapon as a blocker and pass catcher, he also starts on defense as an edge rusher.

LB Louis Kertz, 6-0, 205, Sr.

The defensive captain, Kertz will wear No. 8, which is given each year to the senior who is the leader of the SLUH defense. Kertz, who has a great nose for the football, collected 125 total tackles, including 21 tackles for loss, to go along with six sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He will be asked to lead a defense that needs to step up if the team expects to take its game to the next level.

WR/CB Jacobi Oliphant, 6-5, 180, Jr.

A long 6-5 cornerback with great speed who will contribute on both sides of the football, Oliphant has boundless potential. He qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles as a freshman and was part of SLUH’s record-setting 4x100-meter relay. Oliphant, who racked up 74 tackles last season defensively and will be more involved on offensive this year, has received three Division I offers, but more will be on the way.

OL Matt Barnes, 6-4, 275, Sr.

One of four returning starters on the offensive line, Barnes played left guard last season but will slide over to left tackle to protect the blind side. A good athlete for his size, Barnes will provide leadership for the Jr. Bills as his teammates have voted him as one of the team captains. Barnes has received an offer to play at the University of Dayton.

OTHER RETURNING STARTERS

LB Dillon Ramella, 6-2, 215, Sr.; WR Joe Harris, 6-0, 160, Jr.; OL Vince Chappuis, 6-2, 195, Jr.; OL Gus Dames, 6-6, 300, Jr.; OL Alex Fowler, 6-4, 360, Sr.; DL Archie Carruthers, 6-2, 240, Jr.; DL Jaylan Morris, 6-2, 250, Sr; RB Kam Bailey, 5-10, 192, Sr.

TOP NEWCOMERS

QB Marco Sansone, 6-1, 190, Jr.; WR/DB Keenan Harris, 6-2, 195, Fr.; WR/LB Nathan Gunn, 5-9, 155, Jr.; TE/DE Landon Pace, 6-3, 220, So.; OL Virshaun Mosely, 6-7, 380, Jr.; DL John Kruse, 6-2, 250, So.; LB Ryan Kellogg, 6-1, 195, Sr.; DB Matthew Moore, 6-1, 150, So.

OUTLOOK

There’s no doubt about it, 2021 turned out to be a monumental year for the St. Louis University High football program. Not only did the Jr. Billikens post their most wins (7-4 overall) in a single season since 2016, they made their furthest advancement in the postseason since reaching the state semifinals back in 2011.

After suffering three regular-season losses to three of the best programs in the state – Christian Brothers College, De Smet and MICDS – the Jr. Bills entered the Class 6 District 1 tournament as the No. 6 seed. From there, SLUH pulled off a pair of upsets before falling short, 42-21, against eventual state champ CBC in the district final.

Now, the Jr. Bills will carry a load of momentum into the 2022 campaign. Not to mention, they have 45 returning lettermen and 12 returning starters.

Leading the way will be senior captain Zach Ortwerth (TE/OLB), a two-way player committed to the University of Iowa that will impact both sides of the football. Junior receiver Ryan Wingo is considered Missouri’s top prospect in the Class of 2024 and has been asked to fill the shoes of all-stater Christopher Brooks, who racked up 1,164 total yards and 21 touchdowns last season before heading to the University of Wisconsin. Wingo is the younger brother of Ronnie (2009, University of Arkansas) and Raymond (2013, University of Missouri).

Four of the five offensive lineman return this season. Matt Barnes, a team captain, is the leader of the bunch, but he has plenty of support from Vince Chappuis, Gus Dames and Alex Fowler.

Louis Kertz will be the leader of the defense. Dillon Ramella, Archie Carruthers and Jaylan Morris are key pieces as well. Jacobi Oliphant returns in the secondary and will be a factor on offense, too.

There’s even several newcomers to keep an eye on as well, and there will be no missing them on the field. Sophomore Landon Pace (6-3, 220), the son of NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman Orlando Pace, contributed as a freshman last season and is already garnering Division I looks. Junior Virshaun Mosely (6-7, 380) is a massive guard that sat out last season after transferring from Cardinal Ritter. Freshman Keenan Harris (6-2, 195), who has a high football IQ to go along with size, has unlimited potential and will play as a 9th grader.

SLUH must replace six players who graduated and are now playing in the college ranks. Two of those are quarterback Luke Johnston and running back Derrick Baker. It’s also worth noting that the team will be led by interim head coach Adam Cruz, who has been with the program the past 10 years, the last three as an assistant head coach.

Comments / 0

 

