ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Cannondale launches new, lighter-weight Cannondale SuperSix Evo

By Josh Croxton
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtcTY_0hAKU3p800
(Image credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale has today unearthed the latest iteration of its SuperSix Evo, but rather than the total redesign as many expected this year, it's a limited edition run of lightweight framesets. Cannondale is calling it the SuperSix Evo Leichtbau, which translates from German as 'lightweight construction', and Cannondale claims that it's the "most refined interpretation of SuperSix Evo ever."

According to the brand, the Leichtbau frame is 90 grams lighter than the SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod, bringing it down to 750 grams for a raw frame with hardware. It's unconfirmed which size this relates to, but given Cannondale typically quotes weights for size 56cm frames, it's safe to assume the same goes here. For comparison, at its launch, a painted 56cm SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod was claimed to weigh 866g.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Slcav_0hAKU3p800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mw9VS_0hAKU3p800

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAGEH_0hAKU3p800

As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.

On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming With Bespoke Pirelli Tires

At this point, it's quite peculiar that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS hasn't yet had an official unveiling. After all, we've seen so much of the hottest 992-generation 911 already, with Porsche hardly making an effort to conceal its design. Following a recent sighting in California, new pictures of what appears to be an entirely naked GT3 RS have been shared on social media. Besides giving us out best look yet at the RS, the new images have revealed two things we haven't seen before: an unexpected brand of tire and new steering wheel controls not present on other 911s.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7: The Legend Starts Here

Thomas Haas has a problem: He has too many Porsches. The man in charge of maintaining the collection of the Porsche Museum has a superabundance of riches in his care. There are more than 700 cars in this automotive archive, with around half living in the huge warehouse/workshop in the Stuttgart suburb of Kallenberg that Haas is showing us around. It is an Aladdin's Cave of riches: race cars, prototypes, concepts, one-offs, plus drivable examples of almost every car Porsche has ever produced.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Cannondale Supersix#German#Supersix Evo#Tech#Worldtour
Motor1.com

McLaren Building 12 SLR Race Car Restomods For $350K Plus Donor Car

The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very special supercar. Just over 2,100 were built during its production run through the 2000s, including a special model called the 722 Edition in honor of Sir Stirling Moss. That led to a track-only version called the 722 GT, stripped of its luxurious interior and focused purely on going fast. Just 21 were made.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Porsche x TAG Heuer Drop Connected Calibre E4 Smartwatch

TAG Heuer’s partnership with Porsche has moved into a higher gear with a new version of its Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch with specific features aimed at Porsche drivers. The new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition not only takes inspiration from Porsche’s all-electric Taycan – with accents in metallic Frozen Blue – but offers exclusive Wear OS features for drivers of compatible Porsche models, including displaying useful instrumentation information like remaining battery charge, range and total mileage.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Lamborghini Urus Breaks SUV Record at Pikes Peak

The Lamborghini Urus has set the production-SUV record at Pikes Peak with a 10:32.064 time. That beats the previous record of 10:49.902 set by a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. The record-breaking Urus, disguised in camouflage, is a new model that Lamborghini will reveal on August 19. When it comes to production...
CARS
Top Speed

Novitec Refines The Look and Performance of the McLaren 765LT Spider

Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

McLaren's New $450 Running Shoes Are Like Speedtails For Your Feet

McLaren and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) partner to create the new HySpeed running shoe. They're available for men and women in five colorways: White/McLaren Orange, White/Black/Ombre, Rose Dust/Creme, Energy/Metallic Silver, and McLaren Orange. Putting a pair on your feet costs $450. The HySpeed is more than just McLaren putting its...
LIFESTYLE
Top Speed

This 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Supercar Was Birthed To Compete with the Porsche 959

Imagined as a complete race car, the XJ220 had no intentions of making it to production until it received a tremendous response at the British International Motor Show in 1988. A bit different from the concept car, the production-ready XJ220 was bred in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing and was the fastest production supercar of its time. The legendary supercar from Jaguar had just one purpose; to give tough competition to the Porsche 959, the Lamborghini Diablo, and the Ferrari F40. If you are a collector or a longtime admirer of this masterpiece, this dreamy supercar will be at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on the 19th of August.
CARS
The Independent

Porsche 911 GT3 R ‘enters the track’ in 2023 for motorsport enthusiasts

Porsche says its new 911 GT3 R “begins another chapter in its success story” as it “enters the track” for motorsport enthusiasts.The rear-wheel drive sports car boats a horsepower of 565, and a six-speed sequential dog-type transmission.Weighing around 1,250 kilograms, improved aerodynamics will ensure greater precision, according to the manufacturers, along with optimised balance and greater power reserves.In this clip, Porsche’s director of motorsport sales Michael Dreiser discusses what can be expected from the latest model.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rudi Koertzen: Cricket England shares clip of Ashes victory to pay tribute to ex umpireCEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after laying off employeesWoman left with ‘lizard neck’ after ‘nightmare’ procedure to fix double chin
CARS
Top Speed

This Custom-Tuned Aventador SVJ Puts Every Other Lamborghini to Shame

If you like Lamborghini supercars, you might know a thing or two about Underground Racing. If you don’t, let us shine some light on the subject. Underground Racing is a U.S.-based tuning company responsible for creating the world’s fastest and most powerful Lamborghinis. Pretty much all its models deliver way over 1,000 horsepower - with quite a few of them easily going above 2,000. As an example, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. delivers 759 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner took the final output up to an impressive 2,000 horsepower!
CARS
topgear.com

Monaco-based YouTuber takes delivery of first ever Rimac Nevera

37-year-old man meets Mate Rimac in person to collect the very first Nevera electric hypercar. Last month we brought you news that the first example of the utterly mad, 1,888bhp Rimac Nevera had been completed. That was chassis 000 however, which Rimac is keeping for itself: this is the first of 150 cars to be handed over to deep-pocketed customers.
TECHNOLOGY
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy