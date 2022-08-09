Cannondale launches new, lighter-weight Cannondale SuperSix Evo

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale has today unearthed the latest iteration of its SuperSix Evo, but rather than the total redesign as many expected this year, it's a limited edition run of lightweight framesets. Cannondale is calling it the SuperSix Evo Leichtbau, which translates from German as 'lightweight construction', and Cannondale claims that it's the "most refined interpretation of SuperSix Evo ever."

According to the brand, the Leichtbau frame is 90 grams lighter than the SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod, bringing it down to 750 grams for a raw frame with hardware. It's unconfirmed which size this relates to, but given Cannondale typically quotes weights for size 56cm frames, it's safe to assume the same goes here. For comparison, at its launch, a painted 56cm SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod was claimed to weigh 866g.

