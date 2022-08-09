ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

BJC working hard to fight Sudden Unexpected Infant Death

ST. LOUIS – The statistics are startling. Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is the number one cause of death in babies aged 29 days to one-year-old. BJC hospitals that care for newborns are working hard to change those stats. Dr. Bryanne Colvin is a Washington University neonatologist at St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Spire 811 Day, call before you dig

ST. LOUIS – To dig or not to dig, that is the question. Tim Ezell was with the right people Thursday morning to get that answer. He was in Ballwin learning a lesson from the folks at Spire about 811 Day. 811 is the number people should call before they dig. It’s a free service. Click here to learn more.
BALLWIN, MO
FOX2Now

New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill

(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX2Now

Take a guided tour of changing fall leaves along the Mississippi bluffs

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is now offering a series of guided fall color and river road history tours in Grafton and Elsah. The first-ever fall colors and river road history tours are 20-passenger guided shuttle tours that will highlight the stunning fall colors found on the river bluffs. Tours will begin and end at the Grafton Sky Tour.
GRAFTON, IL
FOX 2

Community helps feed warehouse fire first responders

MADISON, Ill. – Community groups are working to help firefighters who helped battle Wednesday’s fire at a Madison, Illinois warehouse. The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services are providing lunch and dinner for first responders. The 72-hour operation will continue through Saturday. Jerry’s Cafeteria in Granite City also provided food for firefighters. Mayor John Hamm’s office […]
MADISON, IL
FOX2Now

Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday

ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after fire

MADISON, Ill. – A warehouse that caught fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday is still smoldering Thursday morning. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency issued a red alert at 11 a.m. Wednesday asking all residents within a one-mile radius of the […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
