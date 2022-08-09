Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
BJC working hard to fight Sudden Unexpected Infant Death
ST. LOUIS – The statistics are startling. Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is the number one cause of death in babies aged 29 days to one-year-old. BJC hospitals that care for newborns are working hard to change those stats. Dr. Bryanne Colvin is a Washington University neonatologist at St. Louis...
Schnucks calls on the City of St. Louis for changes to one of its stores
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Tim’s Travels: Spire 811 Day, call before you dig
ST. LOUIS – To dig or not to dig, that is the question. Tim Ezell was with the right people Thursday morning to get that answer. He was in Ballwin learning a lesson from the folks at Spire about 811 Day. 811 is the number people should call before they dig. It’s a free service. Click here to learn more.
$40M lawsuit filed over summer camp drowning
$40 million is just the beginning of what one family is seeking after 6-year-old T.J. Mister drowned at summer camp.
Animal shelter in Franklin County at full capacity; desperate for foster families
The record flash flood from July 26-28 caused many animal shelters to be overcrowded including Franklin County Humane Society which is two and half times its normal capacity.
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
St. Louis man indicted for cyberstalking, threatening women
A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man Wednesday for allegedly threatening or cyberstalking multiple people since October 2021.
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill
(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
Bi-State plans to have enclosed MetroLink platforms in St. Louis region
The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.
St. Louis Art Fair kicks off to reveal 2022 commemorative print
The St. Louis Art Fair unveiled its commemorative print Thursday to the public for its 29th year.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
People wait in line at Happy Joe’s in STL before it closes
People have been waiting in line for several hours Thursday at Happy Joe's pizza on Watson Road for one last slice of pizza before the restaurant closes permanently.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Take a guided tour of changing fall leaves along the Mississippi bluffs
GRAFTON, Ill. – The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is now offering a series of guided fall color and river road history tours in Grafton and Elsah. The first-ever fall colors and river road history tours are 20-passenger guided shuttle tours that will highlight the stunning fall colors found on the river bluffs. Tours will begin and end at the Grafton Sky Tour.
Community helps feed warehouse fire first responders
MADISON, Ill. – Community groups are working to help firefighters who helped battle Wednesday’s fire at a Madison, Illinois warehouse. The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services are providing lunch and dinner for first responders. The 72-hour operation will continue through Saturday. Jerry’s Cafeteria in Granite City also provided food for firefighters. Mayor John Hamm’s office […]
Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday
ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after fire
MADISON, Ill. – A warehouse that caught fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday is still smoldering Thursday morning. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency issued a red alert at 11 a.m. Wednesday asking all residents within a one-mile radius of the […]
$1.2B STL riverfront redevelopment resolution unanimously passes
A resolution for a $1.2 billion project aimed at developing potentially 80 acres of land along the St. Louis riverfront was unanimously passed Thursday morning.
