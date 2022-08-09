WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This summer, as part of its new annual America’s National Parks Week event, National Geographic is taking viewers on an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the United States. The five-part documentary series from the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth,” AMERICA’S NATIONAL PARKS — narrated and executive produced by singer and songwriter Garth Brooks (No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history) — premieres Aug. 29 at 9/8c over five consecutive nights on National Geographic. All episodes will also be available to stream on Aug. 31, exclusively on Disney+. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005773/en/ First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden introduces the National Geographic Series “America’s National Parks” from the Grand Canyon. (photo credit: National Geographic/Jessica Perez)

