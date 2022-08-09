ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

National Geographic Celebrates Treasured Iconic Landscapes Across the U.S. This Summer With AMERICA’S NATIONAL PARKS

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This summer, as part of its new annual America’s National Parks Week event, National Geographic is taking viewers on an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the United States. The five-part documentary series from the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth,” AMERICA’S NATIONAL PARKS — narrated and executive produced by singer and songwriter Garth Brooks (No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history) — premieres Aug. 29 at 9/8c over five consecutive nights on National Geographic. All episodes will also be available to stream on Aug. 31, exclusively on Disney+. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005773/en/ First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden introduces the National Geographic Series “America’s National Parks” from the Grand Canyon. (photo credit: National Geographic/Jessica Perez)
LIFESTYLE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tangled History Of Colonists Giving Smallpox Blankets To Indigenous Americans

While smallpox blankets may be a popularly accepted truth in American history, there is just one recorded case of colonists giving disease-infected blankets to Indigenous Americans. The arrival of white settlers in North America devastated indigenous people. Over the centuries, the colonists warred with Indigenous Americans, gobbled up their land,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Gilcrease Museum#The Chickasaw Nation

Comments / 0

Community Policy