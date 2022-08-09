ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices

Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
The Associated Press

HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.
Managed Healthcare Executive

How Tech-Driven Solutions, CMS Proposed Rule Can Save Rural Medicaid Members

In this second part of a two-part video series, Nathan Allen, Senior Vice President – Healthcare Provider Solutions at Firstsource, discusses Medicaid Redetermination for those who are Medicaid members, but are deemed to lose their coverage due to the upcoming expiration of COVID-19’s Public Health Emergency. Allen set a scope on Medicaid populations in rural settings and how they could be affected. However, there is hope through tech-based solutions and a proposed rule by CMS to prevent facility closures and preserve access to care for all affected Medicaid populations.
The Associated Press

Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
contemporaryobgyn.net

Outpatient behavioral health visits rise due to greater telehealth use

Loosened restrictions during pandemic have eased access barriers, report finds. Outpatient telehealth visits for behavioral health issues saw a massive increase during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to eased restrictions on its use, a new report shows. Insurance company UnitedHealth Group used data from its subsidiary Optum...
AboutLawsuits.com

District of Columbia Nursing Home Care Ranks Worst in U.S.: Report

While the nation continues to struggle with staffing shortages at long-term care facilities caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has ranked District of Columbia nursing home care as the worst in the U.S. due to several factors, including costs and lack of medical professionals. The consumer research...
Next City

How A Small Canadian City Took On Chronic Homelessness

In 1998, the mayors of many of Canada’s largest cities declared homelessness a natural disaster. As the problem grew, nearly a decade later, the Alberta provincial government gave seven cities in the province a total of $16 million to address the crisis. Last year, in June, a small city...
ScienceBlog.com

3 Questions: Amar Gupta on an integrated approach to enhanced health-care delivery

Covid-19 was somewhat of a metaverse itself. Many of our domains turned digital — with much attention toward one emerging space: virtual care. The pandemic exacerbated the difficulties of providing appropriate medical board oversight to ensure proper standard of services for patients. MIT researcher and former professor Amar Gupta explores through his research on how different states approach quality, safety, and coordination issues related to telemedicine and health care — and how we need to take an integrated approach to address the interoperability challenge and enhance care delivery.
TechCrunch

Medical simulation platform FundamentalVR raises $20M to help surgeons learn through VR

Despite its decades-long promise, VR hasn’t traveled too far beyond gaming circles or niche industrial use-cases, though this is something that Meta and its Big Tech ilk are pushing aggressively to change. However, among the industries that have long embraced VR are medicine and healthcare. By way of example, back in 2009, a neurosurgeon in Canada used a VR-based simulator to carry out a dry-run of a real brain tumor surgery in what was thought to be a world’s first at the time. More recently, VR has been used in all manner of healthcare scenarios, from treating social anxiety and other mental health conditions to surgical training.
