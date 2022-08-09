Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownstoner.com
Development at Former Park Slope Key Food Site to Include Affordable Grocery Chain Lidl
Lidl, a budget-friendly grocery store, is scheduled to arrive in Park Slope in 2024 — as the center of a mixed-use development in place of the former Key Food on Fifth Avenue. The German grocer signed a lease with developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners for its...
brownstoner.com
The Insider: Prospect Lefferts Gardens Townhouse Gains New Layout, Baths, Storage in Major Reno
Got a project to propose for The Insider? Please contact Cara Greenberg at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. The early 20th century brick townhouse came with obvious advantages, including a garage, a driveway and an existing extension on its main level. Its 1,800 square feet of living space on two floors, plus a full basement, were plenty for the small family that hired Brooklyn-based Ben Herzog Architect (BHA) to design and carry out the house’s first renovation in “sixty or seventy years, or maybe ever,” as Ilva Skaraine, the project manager, put it.
brownstoner.com
CB2 Votes in Favor of Willoughby Avenue Open Street Provided DOT Makes Some Tweaks
After a city survey reported widespread support for the Willoughby Avenue Open Street, Brooklyn Community Board 2’s Transportation Committee voted on Tuesday to adopt a position in favor of the street — but only if the city’s transportation department makes some tweaks. “I think, basically, we live...
brownstoner.com
Bay Ridge Bow-Fronted House With Stained Glass, Wood Floors Asks $1.275 Million
The developer behind this row house was “bullish on Bay Ridge” during an early 20th century building boom in the neighborhood. There is still some of that era’s detail to be found in the bow-fronted house at 536 76th Street, including stained glass, a coffered ceiling and parquet floors.
Comments / 0