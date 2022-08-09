ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden

WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Blountville, TN
Blountville, TN
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
erwinrecord.net

County officials discuss damage to parking lot

Officials say that a parked Unicoi County school bus caused noticeable damage to a church parking lot, totaling around $700 in repair fees. According to Director of Unicoi County Schools John English, a county driver began parking the school bus at a nearby church due to a lack of space at the driver’s residence. English said that the overall weight of the vehicle caused cracks and black tire marks at the corner of the church’s lot.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Paving planned for streets near Walmart on Fort Henry Drive

KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work later this year on a number of streets in the neighborhoods in and around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The resurfacing work involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Living Well: Feeding our Communities

(WJHL) Amy tells us about a partnership between Holston Medical Group and the YMCA of Greater Kingsport that is working to address food insecurity in our region. To learn more about the program visit www.ymcakpt.org or visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

First phase of Riverbend Park construction underway

KINGSPORT — The first steps toward creating the newest park in the Model City are underway. Crews are in the process of clearing debris for the new Riverbend Park, which will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New Hawkins County mayor discusses his goals

ROGERSVILLE — The new mayor of Hawkins County, Mark DeWitte, discussed the things he wants to do in his first term as mayor. DeWitte beat out a total of seven other candidates over the course of the election. He said he is thankful for the people who supported him while he was campaigning.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
KINGSPORT, TN

