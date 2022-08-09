Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead.
Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters
SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
abc12.com
Police: Manhunt continues for Croswell man who intentionally hit motorcyclist
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Croswell man who allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist on purpose, causing serious injuries. The crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Monday on Harrington Road east of Eighth Road in Sanilac County's Lexington Township. Police found a motorcycle and its rider lying in the ditch.
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure
FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
abc12.com
Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
Mother sentenced after child brings marijuana gummies to school
FLINT, MI – The attorney for a Genesee County mother whose 6-year-old daughter took THC-infused gummies and distributed them to her kindergarten classmates said her client is “extremely horrified and remorseful” prior to the woman being given a delayed sentence that could afford her the chance to avoid having a felony conviction on her record.
Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified
Ricky Potter, 39, was shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper on Aug. 4. Potter is still in the hospital, but he is alert and stable.
Woman allegedly assaulted cashier at Rochester Hills Meijer who told her she had too many items for self-checkout
The search is on for a woman who police say assaulted a Meijer cashier in Rochester Hills last week. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it all unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Meijer Store on Market Place Circle.
Deputies on scene of accident in Shiawassee County
Shiawassee County deputies are currently on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Durand and Lennon Road.
abc12.com
Two motorcyclists dead after crash along Lake Huron shoreline
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorcyclists died after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and four motorcycles near the Lake Huron shoreline in Sanilac County over the weekend. The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on M-25 near Stone Road in Forester Township. Investigators have...
owossoindependent.com
Shiawassee County Deputy Honored with End of Watch Ride to Remember
FAMILY AND FRIENDS of Darrell L. Henderson gathered in front of the 40-foot trailer that is part of the End of Watch Ride to Remember group. Henderson’s photo (see inset) is displayed on the trailer, commemorating his service. Ahead of the trailer and truck is a small brigade of...
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Man accused of threatening GM plant bound over for trial
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County District Court Judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors had put forth enough evidence to suggest there was probable cause in charging a Burton man accused of threatening the General Motors truck and bus plant in Flint last month. Paris DeSean Alexander appeared before District...
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
