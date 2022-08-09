ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

WNEM

Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters

SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers

FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
BAY COUNTY, MI
#Project X Party
The Flint Journal

Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure

FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
CLIO, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Two motorcyclists dead after crash along Lake Huron shoreline

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorcyclists died after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and four motorcycles near the Lake Huron shoreline in Sanilac County over the weekend. The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on M-25 near Stone Road in Forester Township. Investigators have...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page

Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Man accused of threatening GM plant bound over for trial

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County District Court Judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors had put forth enough evidence to suggest there was probable cause in charging a Burton man accused of threatening the General Motors truck and bus plant in Flint last month. Paris DeSean Alexander appeared before District...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
SAGINAW, MI

