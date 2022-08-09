ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige Lorenze blindsided by Tyler Cameron’s ‘weird’ breakup announcement

By Nicholas Hautman
 2 days ago

Paige Lorenze claims she was blindsided when her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron announced their breakup during a TV interview.

“Had no idea he was talking to media 😀,” the model wrote Monday night in a since-deleted comment on TikToker Zachary Reality’s account .

“but I am not embarrassed, I stepped away,” she clarified. “Just weird.”

Reps for Cameron did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

In the reality star’s defense, he seemed to be caught off guard when his “Real Dirty Dancing” co-star Loni Love asked about his relationship with Lorenze at the top of his appearance on E!’s “Daily Pop” Monday morning.

“I’ll tell you what, Loni. We actually had to take a step back,” Cameron awkwardly responded. “It wasn’t the right time. It wasn’t good for us. So, we’re back to not dating anymore.”

“Just weird,” Lorenze wrote in a since-deleted TikTok comment after Cameron’s “Daily Pop” interview.
The “Bachelorette” alum, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season in 2019, added that he and Lorenze “both have tons of respect and love for each other” despite parting ways romantically.

The social media influencer, 24, shared a similar sentiment, telling Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon, “Yes, I am single. There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us.”

Cameron shared earlier in the day that he and Lorenze “had to take a step back” in their relationship.
She noted that her clothing brand, Dairy Boy, became her “priority” and required her to remain in New York City, while Cameron, 29, is based in Florida.

“I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at,” Lorenze continued. “It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first.”

Lorenze said she is focusing on her Dairy Boy clothing brand.
Page Six exclusively revealed the news of the now-former couple’s relationship in early July. We later obtained the first photos of them kissing , which confirmed our report.

Cameron and Lorenze went Instagram-official at the end of July, but just like her past relationship with country singer Morgan Wallen , she became a single woman again shortly after going public.

Page Six

Page Six

