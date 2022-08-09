Read full article on original website
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Pyledriver 'jumping and kicking' as William Muir and Chris Grassick prepare for Paris
William Muir reports King George hero Pyledriver to be "jumping out of his skin" as he prepares for a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. Despite being a previous winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Great Voltigeur at York and the Coronation Cup at Epsom, the four-year-old was a widely unconsidered 18-1 shot for last month's midsummer showpiece - but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of PJ McDonald.
BBC
One Day Cup: Duke knock gives Yorkshire edge over Glamorgan
Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan. Harry...
A great moorland walk to a great pub: the Pack Horse Inn, West Yorkshire
Skirting woods and passing rushing streams, this stroll near Hebden Bridge takes in a 19th-century cotton mill and a 400-year-old alehouse
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
BBC
East Yorkshire horse riders report near-misses despite rule change
Horse riders in East Yorkshire say recent changes to the Highway Code have not improved their safety. Since late January, the Highway Code has advised drivers to slow down to below 10mph while passing a horse on the road and give at least a 2m gap. But riders say they're...
BBC
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host
Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
BBC
Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban to start on 26 August
Yorkshire Water, which supplies five million customers, has announced its first hosepipe ban in 27 years. It said reservoir levels had fallen below 50% for the first time since the drought of 1995 and it would take months of rain for them to recover. Anyone breaking the temporary ban, which...
BBC
UK heatwave: What's it like to work in a 'hot job'?
The UK is in the middle of a heatwave with an amber extreme health warning issued for large parts of England until Sunday. Temperatures across the country could reach 35C (95F) in some areas over the next few days. While guidance from the Health and Safety Executive gives a minimum...
