William Muir reports King George hero Pyledriver to be "jumping out of his skin" as he prepares for a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. Despite being a previous winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Great Voltigeur at York and the Coronation Cup at Epsom, the four-year-old was a widely unconsidered 18-1 shot for last month's midsummer showpiece - but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of PJ McDonald.

