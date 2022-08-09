Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Related
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic
Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
Bride goes viral for donning natural gray hair on her wedding day
A Miami-based bride, Kadeja Jackson Baker, has caught the attention of over 1 million people for beautifully donning her natural gray hair for her recent wedding.
The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling
The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ariana Grande Stripped Off Most Of Her Makeup And Fans Are Raving About The Condition Of Her Skin: 'It’s Giving!'
You’d think that Ariana Grande would be posting a lot of pictures and videos of herself wearing makeup to promote her new R.E.M. Beauty line. And although she has indeed treated fans to some looks, which she achieved by using some of the products from her collection, she has also treated them to pictures of her wearing little to no makeup too. She is versatile after all; and also willing to prove that she looks gorgeous with and without makeup! Life isn’t fair!
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Elite Daily
Swirl Nails Are The New Doughnut Nails, According To TikTok
Just when you thought summer nail art was ending on a shiny, glazed note, the powers that be within the TikTok algorithm are bringing a new kind of nail art front and center: swirl nails. This retro-inspired mani is perfect for late summer. Swirl nails look amazing in summer shades of neon and bright pastels, but this abstract design also pops in deep shades and neutrals, so you can keep the vibe going into fall and even winter. While this particular nail art trend is still gaining traction, I’m calling it: swirl nails are the new doughnut nails and you cannot convince me otherwise.
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
JLo’s Makeup Literally Sparkled During Her Show-Stopping Performance In Capri
At first, it seemed like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just in Capri on a chic honeymoon. But really, Lopez was working, too. She performed at the LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy in custom Roberto Cavalli. The ‘fit was fire, of course, but it’s JLo’s makeup that has everyone talking. That’s because it literally sparkled in the pre-show pictures and when she hit the stage. And we know exactly how her makeup artist did it.
thezoereport.com
Tiffany Haddish’s Hairstylist Reveals The Secret To Styling Her Pixie Cut
It seems like only yesterday that Tiffany Haddish shaved her hair off, but it’s actually been a minute. In the two years since, the actor and comedian has embraced her buzzcut which eventually grew out into a chic pixie (and along the way, she also sported a number of gorgeous wigs and extensions). Now, Tiffany Haddish’s blonde pixie cut has become her signature, and she played up the look for the premiere of her new movie, Easter Sunday.
Melanie Griffith Is All Smiles In Little Black Dress On Her 65th Birthday: Photo
Melanie Griffith always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she celebrated her 65th birthday party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Melanie’s birthday was on August 9 and she looked stunning when she wore a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress.
The best press-on nails, according to beauty experts
If you want the look of a full manicure without spending more than 10 minutes painting it yourself, these press-on nails will do the trick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Selena Gomez Made the Barbiecore Trend Work for Nails
Selena Gomez is putting a different spin on the Barbiecore trend. While celebrities have spent the summer in all-pink ’fits, Selena made the trending hue work for her latest manicure. Her new monochromatic manicure features a shade of soft pastel pink; an artfully done single color popping with a...
Keke Palmer Soars to New Heights in Gothic Ensemble & Extreme Platform Heels at the ‘Nope’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer brought the drama to the premiere of Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The actress who plays Emerald Haywood in the horror thriller arrived to the starry event on July 18 in Los Angeles in good spirits, donning a risky outfit for the big day. This is one of many gripping movies that director and comedian Jordan Peele has concocted following works like “Us” and “Candyman.” Palmer sported a full Marc Jacobs look from his fall ’22 collection, bringing each runway piece to life on the carpet. Palmer wore a white corset with a structured bodice...
In Style
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Most Unseasonable Shoe of the Summer
By now, we really shouldn't be surprised to see celebrities wearing totally unseasonal attire. In fact, we did a deep dive in this article, "Celebrities Never Dress for the Weather," and frankly, sometimes the pieces A-listers wear leave us totally flabbergasted (yes, it's the only word I can think of to describe the emotions we feel.) Katie Holmes in a knit dress during an NYC heatwave! Need we say more?
Brielle Biermann Slays In Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots For Country Concert
Brielle Biermann always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a country concert. The 25-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from the Morgan Wallen concert when she wore a red, white, and blue silk crop top with a pair of tiny, distressed denim shorts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
Viola Davis's Bob Haircut Is a Perfect Fall Style
Viola Davis is back in a bob and we're suddenly feeling the urge to enroll in Middleton University. Davis wore the look while celebrating a friend's birthday on Aug. 10, and the new length, along with her jet-black hair color and choppy bangs, just scream fall. Captioning the photo "Breakfast...
Ryan Reynolds Slips on Classic Sneakers & Checkered Shirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reynolds embodied crisp and easygoing off-duty style while in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Reynolds was spotted wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white T-shirt. Layered atop the “Deadpool” actor’s wardrobe basics was a long-sleeved collared shirt with a cream and coral checked pattern, which included rolled-up sleeves. The relaxed outfit was complete with blue floral socks, as well as sunglasses and a stack of beaded bracelets — plus Reynolds’ Apple Watch. When it came to shoes, Reynolds opted for a classic pair of high-top sneakers....
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
Comments / 0