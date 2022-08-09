Read full article on original website
4 bold Patriots predictions for preseason opener vs Giants
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots will play in a real game on Thursday. Sorta. New England hosts the New York Giants for the preseason opener. Obviously, what the final result of a preseason game is means nothing come the regular season. But it can also be an indicator of what’s to come.
NBC Sports
Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change
FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
NBC Sports
Perry: Five names to watch during Patriots preseason opener
Of course you'll be watching Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton if and when they're on the field Thursday night. It's your first chance to see Bill Belichick's top two draft picks compete against a team that's not their own. Can Strange hold his own in the trenches if the power-punching...
From maligned to matured: Carson Wentz's hard lessons serve QB well in Washington relaunch | Opinion
Carson Wentz is motivated after missteps in Indianapolis and Philadelphia, but the QB isn't focused on addressing his many critics.
Patriots running back and former Super Bowl hero James White retires from NFL at 30
James White delivered one of the signature performances in Patriots history when he vaulted the team to a Super Bowl comeback over the Falcons.
NBC Sports
Belichick, Kraft reflect on James White's impressive Patriots legacy
New England Patriots veteran running back James White has officially retired from the NFL after eight seasons. The former captain was known for his talent on the field, but also for his leadership in the Patriots' locker room. Many teammates have already demonstrated wide support for White on social media.
FOX Sports
Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick
Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
Yardbarker
Patriots experiment with 2 different play callers during preseason opener
The New England Patriots took a major gamble with their coaching staff this offseason, and their experimentation is continuing during the preseason. The Pats lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they didn’t replace him with a proper offensive coordinator. Instead, they have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge looking to split the role even though neither has offensive coordinator experience.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton scores first TD of preseason
New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has impressed in training camp so far, and he's carried that success into the team's first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Thornton scored the Patriots' first touchdown by fighting through contact (including a defensive holding penalty) against New York Giants...
NBC Sports
Matt Patricia is calling Patriots offensive plays
It any other head coach were doing something like this, everyone would be calling him an idiot. But Bill Belichick, thanks to six Super Bowl wins as a head coach and two more as a defensive coordinator, gets a broad benefit of the doubt when it comes to a long-time defensive assistant turned head coach turned jack-of-all-trades calling the offensive plays.
What will the New England Patriots look like in 2023 and beyond?
The 2022 season for the New England Patriots might be one of the most important ones in recent memory as it relates to the future state of the franchise. The 2021 season was a giant step in the right direction for the New England Patriots. The team had extreme success with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.
What is going on with the Patriots’ offense?
With the Patriots’ first preseason game this week, all eyes will be on the offense in hopes of seeing a better grasp on the playbook and consistency. As the start of preseason games approach, the Patriots’ offense has a lot to overcome as they continue to learn a new offensive scheme.
