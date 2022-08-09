Read full article on original website
How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?
Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
Brooklyn Nets Initially Asked Boston Celtics For Both Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown In A Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have been working to find Kevin Durant a new home in the NBA. However, the team hasn't found any success in this, with KD looking stuck with the organization, even after revealing he's not happy with the direction they're going in at this moment. Many believed this...
Report: Kevin Durant sees Philadelphia, Boston as 'welcome landing' spots
With the 2022-2023 NBA season right around the corner, the Brooklyn Nets and star Kevin Durant don't appear any closer to mending fences. Over the weekend, Durant reportedly gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum; to either fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or trade him.
Celtics Now Favorites to Land Kevin Durant, Raptors Have 3rd Best Odds
The Boston Celtics have jumped into pole position in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Vegas sportsbook say, but the Toronto Raptors aren't far behind. Despite Durant's insistence on being traded this summer, the Brooklyn Nets still sit at -200 to retain the 33-year-old superstar, per BetOnline. Those odds convey a 67% chance he remains in Brooklyn for next season.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.
Brad Stevens was a master of ATO plays, but Celtics coach Ime Udoka has shown he is no slouch either
Former Boston Celtics head coach and current President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens made a name for himself on the sidelines of Celtics games calling some of the best after timeout plays of any head coach in the NBA before he moved upstairs to the Celtics’ front office at the start of the 2021-22 season.
Pelicans reportedly still pursuing trade for disgruntled Nets star Kevin Durant
One NBA team is doing a “never tell me the odds.”. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in trading for crabby Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Winfield notes that the Pelicans have several high-upside youngsters to offer as well as the remaining draft capital that they received from the trading of ex-stars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
Kevin Durant views Celtics, 76ers as desired landing spots
Kevin Durant has reportedly added a pair of teams to his trade wishlist. The Brooklyn Nets star views the Boston Celtics as a "desired landing spot" and the Philadelphia 76ers as another "welcome landing spot," SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday. If Durant gets traded to Boston, he would like to play with Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Begley added.
Kevin Durant Trade: Thunder Could Be Key Third Team
Oklahoma City has the flexibility to be the team that helps facilitate a Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Report: Celtics make surprising player off-limits in Kevin Durant talks
The Boston Celtics are viewed as one of the favorites to land Kevin Durant if the Brooklyn Nets trade the 12-time All-Star, but you may be surprised by their unwillingness to include one player in any potential deal. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Celtics have made it...
Spurs Land Recent Top 10 Draft Pick in Bulls Trade Proposal
The San Antonio Spurs would acquire a former top 10 NBA Draft pick in this proposed trade scenario involving the Chicago Bulls.
