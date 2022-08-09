ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 5

imretired
1d ago

Anyone that swims in the ocean is swimming in shark infested waters.

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Water#Open Water Swimming#Linus Outdoor#Tiger Shark
The Independent

Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
ANIMALS
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy