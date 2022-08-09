ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
Motley Fool

Can the Cryptocurrency Stellar Ever Reach $1?

The cryptocurrency is known for its payment processing network, used by the likes of IBM and MoneyGram. Stellar also has announced a number of innovations, including smart-contract functionality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
NEWSBTC

Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation

Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
CoinTelegraph

UNCTAD takes aim at crypto in developing world in a series of critical policy briefs

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released a policy brief Wednesday on cryptocurrency. It is the third brief in a row the agency has dedicated to crypto, and together they represent a detailed assessment of the risks crypto presents for developing economies and options for resolving those risks.
kitco.com

BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
Benzinga

Cudos Launches A Foundation To Champion Blockchain Adoption

The Cudos Foundation has launched today to serve as a catalyst for development and growth of the Cudos blockchain network in support of becoming the preeminent leader in decentralised cloud computing. The Foundation will serve as both a gateway and a destination, bringing together an ever-growing community of Web3 builders and creators grounded in Cudos’ core principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and impact. The Cudos Foundation is a support hub for projects, developers, and community members focused on providing funding, resources, and community initiatives that are vital to the expansion of Cudos’ blockchain ecosystem.
zycrypto.com

HachiFi Could be the Jackpot for NFT Lovers as Decentraland Seeks to Stabilize its Cryptocurrency Prices

Following the historic crypto collapse that opened in June, many platforms are struggling to stabilize their cryptocurrency prices. And for leading platforms like Decentraland (MANA), there’s more pressure to up their game. As it would appear, the pressure is becoming more real by the day as HachiFi (HACH), a new NFT-based token, enters the cryptocurrency market.
The Verge

Ethereum’s big proof-of-stake blockchain switch could happen on September 15th

The Ethereum network has been on a years-long path to switch its energy-hungry proof-of-work blockchain to a more efficient proof-of-stake system, and now its developers are suggesting a date to make the switch. It’s not final yet, but on a call streamed via the Ethereum Foundation’s YouTube page, they decided to submit this pull request proposing to make the change when the network reaches a specific difficulty mark, which should occur on September 15th or 16th.
bitcoinist.com

Manilla Finance – The Next Big Thing in Blockchain, Almost Ready for Launch

The 21st century is described by many scholars as the Golden age, where every aspect of modern-day society is driven by technology. Distributed Ledger Technology, which many describe as the pioneer of the 22nd century, has provided an avenue where an economy can exist without the need for trust. As a result of the growing competition within the blockchain ecosystem, it has forced various exchanges in the space to innovate as their designs are now geared towards the users’ comfort and useability. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility hence, it is important for everyone participating in the market to trade with uninterrupted and real time data to stay on top of trade execution. And that exactly is why Manilla Finance is building a platform that includes a P2P exchange and a utility bills payment platform.
usethebitcoin.com

CoinShares: Ethereum Products Are Attracting Institutional Inflows as Merge Gets Closer

Ethereum (ETH) continues to attract institutional inflows as Merge gets closer according to a report released by CoinShares. This is a very important thing for Ethereum, which is now going through a transition period that requires the community to work together in order for things to succeed. The report shows that there have been $16.3 million in inflows to Ethereum just last week.
Benzinga

Ferrum Network Joins Bet Against Blockchain Maximalism: Looks to Secure Parachain with "We Bought DOT" Initiative

There seems to be a trope in the blockchain space that a single blockchain network is needed and it must reign supreme. This blockchain maximalism is detrimental to the entirety of the blockchain ecosystem, which is why projects like Polkadot are all about ending it. Now, Ferrum Network is looking to join Polkadot’s bet against blockchain maximalism by creating an environment in which developers can deploy multi-chain Dapps by leveraging Substrate.
