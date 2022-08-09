Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
NEWSBTC
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple
America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
cryptobriefing.com
Metaverse, Web3 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement To Be Discussed at Metaweek in Dubai
After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents the second edition of the large-scale international event, taking place Sept. 11 to 14, 2022 in Dubai. Dozens of Web3 Related Themes at Metaweek. As one of the world’s leading proponents of using cutting-edge tech...
NFL・
Motley Fool
Can the Cryptocurrency Stellar Ever Reach $1?
The cryptocurrency is known for its payment processing network, used by the likes of IBM and MoneyGram. Stellar also has announced a number of innovations, including smart-contract functionality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
CNBC
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
NEWSBTC
Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation
Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
CoinTelegraph
UNCTAD takes aim at crypto in developing world in a series of critical policy briefs
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released a policy brief Wednesday on cryptocurrency. It is the third brief in a row the agency has dedicated to crypto, and together they represent a detailed assessment of the risks crypto presents for developing economies and options for resolving those risks.
kitco.com
BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Layer 2s Could Take Revenue From the Blockchain as They Become More Competitive: Coinbase
The Ethereum blockchain needs layer 2 systems to help deal with its “shortcomings on cost and throughput,” though those same scaling products could leech revenue from the network as they become “competitive rather than complementary,” crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Monday. “It's...
Cudos Launches A Foundation To Champion Blockchain Adoption
The Cudos Foundation has launched today to serve as a catalyst for development and growth of the Cudos blockchain network in support of becoming the preeminent leader in decentralised cloud computing. The Foundation will serve as both a gateway and a destination, bringing together an ever-growing community of Web3 builders and creators grounded in Cudos’ core principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and impact. The Cudos Foundation is a support hub for projects, developers, and community members focused on providing funding, resources, and community initiatives that are vital to the expansion of Cudos’ blockchain ecosystem.
zycrypto.com
HachiFi Could be the Jackpot for NFT Lovers as Decentraland Seeks to Stabilize its Cryptocurrency Prices
Following the historic crypto collapse that opened in June, many platforms are struggling to stabilize their cryptocurrency prices. And for leading platforms like Decentraland (MANA), there’s more pressure to up their game. As it would appear, the pressure is becoming more real by the day as HachiFi (HACH), a new NFT-based token, enters the cryptocurrency market.
CoinDesk
Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report
The founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, Leon Li, is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the firm at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Li is looking to sell almost 60% of the firm, and has held...
The Verge
Ethereum’s big proof-of-stake blockchain switch could happen on September 15th
The Ethereum network has been on a years-long path to switch its energy-hungry proof-of-work blockchain to a more efficient proof-of-stake system, and now its developers are suggesting a date to make the switch. It’s not final yet, but on a call streamed via the Ethereum Foundation’s YouTube page, they decided to submit this pull request proposing to make the change when the network reaches a specific difficulty mark, which should occur on September 15th or 16th.
bitcoinist.com
Manilla Finance – The Next Big Thing in Blockchain, Almost Ready for Launch
The 21st century is described by many scholars as the Golden age, where every aspect of modern-day society is driven by technology. Distributed Ledger Technology, which many describe as the pioneer of the 22nd century, has provided an avenue where an economy can exist without the need for trust. As a result of the growing competition within the blockchain ecosystem, it has forced various exchanges in the space to innovate as their designs are now geared towards the users’ comfort and useability. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility hence, it is important for everyone participating in the market to trade with uninterrupted and real time data to stay on top of trade execution. And that exactly is why Manilla Finance is building a platform that includes a P2P exchange and a utility bills payment platform.
bitcoinist.com
Cuprum Coin, one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, launched via an IEO offering on the Bitforex exchange.
On October 08th 2021 Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched the successful pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset worth over US$60 Billion. Yesterday, August 8, CUC was listed on the Bitforex exchange. Out of the planned 250,000 coins in the presale, the company sold 273,811 coins for 10...
usethebitcoin.com
CoinShares: Ethereum Products Are Attracting Institutional Inflows as Merge Gets Closer
Ethereum (ETH) continues to attract institutional inflows as Merge gets closer according to a report released by CoinShares. This is a very important thing for Ethereum, which is now going through a transition period that requires the community to work together in order for things to succeed. The report shows that there have been $16.3 million in inflows to Ethereum just last week.
NEWSBTC
SOURCE Looks to Supercharge Cross-Chain dApps & Smart Contracts with Airdrop, Mainnet Launch
With an intelligently-designed airdrop, a focus on enterprise development and partnerships, and cross-chain functionality, the $SOURCE Blockchain is poised to quickly rise amongst the industry’s biggest and best. On Thursday, August 4th, Source Protocol Ltd announced the test net launch of the next standout blockchain to hit the crypto...
Ferrum Network Joins Bet Against Blockchain Maximalism: Looks to Secure Parachain with "We Bought DOT" Initiative
There seems to be a trope in the blockchain space that a single blockchain network is needed and it must reign supreme. This blockchain maximalism is detrimental to the entirety of the blockchain ecosystem, which is why projects like Polkadot are all about ending it. Now, Ferrum Network is looking to join Polkadot’s bet against blockchain maximalism by creating an environment in which developers can deploy multi-chain Dapps by leveraging Substrate.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin.com’s Popular Crypto Wallet Adds Support For Over 100 New ERC-20 Tokens
The popular Bitcoin.com cryptocurrency wallet is adding support for a host of new ERC-20 tokens, enabling users to save them in their wallet, use them to make payments and swap them with other tokens, all from directly within the app. The Bitcoin.com Wallet is one of the most popular cryptocurrency...
