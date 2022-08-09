Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Lincoln police searching for suspect who assaulted an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an officer early Thursday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights near 14th and O streets, according to law enforcement. Lincoln police said this motorcycle has been seen on numerous...
News Channel Nebraska
Narcotics investigation leads to arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department Narcotics Unit made two arrests in an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday. LPDNU said they made plans to meet 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at the Red Roof Inn, 3939 North 26, to buy narcotics from her at 10:00 p.m. The investigators made contact with Leytham and 30-year-old Joel Olechoski Sr. in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Shots incident suspects also arrested in criminal mischief cases
BEATRICE - The two Lancaster County men arrested early this week in alleged connection with shots being fired at a Beatrice residence, are also suspects in criminal mischief complaints authorities have received from northern Gage County. That according to Gage County Sheriff’s investigators. 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and...
News Channel Nebraska
Deputies bring pursuit to an end in Auburn
FALLS CITY – Richardson and Nemaha County deputies brought a pursuit that started in Kansas to an end in Auburn. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies engaged in a pursuit at the state line as Terrance Dowd fled Kansas authorities. The press release says the...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates alleged knife incident at Oak Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating an incident at Oak Lake on Tuesday. Officials said around 7:15 p.m., officers along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. According to the report, officials made contact with the 26-year-old male who reported jumping into...
WOWT
Arrests made in Beatrice drive-by shooting
BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Beatrice last week. Beatrice Police said shots were fired into a home in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday. There were people inside the home at the time but no one was injured. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck reportedly stolen overnight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fully loaded box truck was reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday morning. LPD said police were sent to Schaefer's Appliance, 601 N 66th, for a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. Officers said they talked to the employees who told them a...
klkntv.com
Officers recover 17 laptops stolen from Northwest High School, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers were able to recover several laptops that were stolen from the newest Lincoln high school, police say. On Sunday, officers were sent to a grass fire near 38th and Webster Streets, according to Lincoln Police. Close by, officers found laptops inside a vehicle that...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
klkntv.com
State patrol K9 sniffs out 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – State troopers seized over 100 pounds of marijuana after a K9 sniffed them out in a vehicle near Grand Island on Wednesday. Around 1:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Maxima that failed to signal on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klin.com
Another Vehicle Targeted By Spray Painting Vandals
Lincoln Police are investigating another case of vandalism involving vehicles spray painted by vandals. Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th, a woman called police to say her vehicle was targeted. She had been at Adventure Golf at 5109 S 56th Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A door...
News Channel Nebraska
Bicyclist arrested on drug, obstruction counts
BEATRICE – A man police observed on a bicycle and who had active warrants out for him, was arrested after he allegedly tried to evade an officer. Early Friday evening, a Beatrice officer observed the male on a bicycle northbound in the 200 block of South 16th. When he looked back at the patrol unit, the man pedaled faster and turned into a yard, hopping off the bike and running through yards.
News Channel Nebraska
Wymore home searched, authorities recover drugs and paraphernalia
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s Officers and Wymore Police combined efforts to arrest one person and cite another for alleged drug violations near a school. Authorities served a search warrant late Monday afternoon at a Wymore residence, in the 200-block of North 11th Street. The search uncovered about...
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
klkntv.com
Man loses at least $150,000 in scam that lasted over two years, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over a two-year period, a man lost at least $150,000 in a scam, Lincoln Police say. In Feb. 2020, a 56-year-old man met a woman on Facebook, who told him to send cell phones to a Nigeria address. The woman told him that she would...
News Channel Nebraska
Two in custody, suspected of firing shots at Beatrice house
BEATRICE - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an incident where gunshots were fired at a home in the 13-hundred block of Lincoln Street in Beatrice, early the morning of Wednesday, August 3rd. Beatrice Police Captain Dan Moss says investigators arrested 19-year-old Jordan Meyer and 18-year-old Colton Anderson,...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police officers are investigating after two vehicles were spray painted at Holmes Lake Park on Monday. On Monday around 4 p.m., officers took a report of a belated vandalism at Holmes Lake Park north shore. LPD said a man reported parking at Holmes Lake Park...
iheart.com
Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation
(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
York News-Times
Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation
YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
