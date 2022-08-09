BEATRICE – A man police observed on a bicycle and who had active warrants out for him, was arrested after he allegedly tried to evade an officer. Early Friday evening, a Beatrice officer observed the male on a bicycle northbound in the 200 block of South 16th. When he looked back at the patrol unit, the man pedaled faster and turned into a yard, hopping off the bike and running through yards.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO