Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Project Incompetent: An exhibition in why Satoshi Nakamoto detests making media appearances
This past weekend, Dr. Craig Wright appeared on Channel 10’s The Project, a nightly current affairs and news program broadcast in his native Australia. The show, which aims to “join the conversations going on in living rooms around the country,” featured a segment by host Hamish Macdonald that attempted to solve the ‘mystery’ of who is Satoshi Nakamoto.
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Meta chatbot claims Mark Zuckerberg is 'cooler than Dragon Age,' but can we trust it?
Billionaire boss Zuckerburg silences innocent AI.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Meta’s AI chatbot turns on creator Mark Zuckerberg and reveals what it really thinks of him
MARK ZUCKERBERG'S Meta has been working on an artificially intelligent chatbot but the AI doesn't seem to be a big fan of its creator. According to multiple reports, the AI chatbot gave some scathing comments when asked about the Facebook founder. Meta's AI research lab just released a prototype of...
CNBC
Some social media influencers are being paid thousands to endorse cryptocurrency projects
Some influencers on social media platforms are making thousands of dollars for each promotional video they make for various cryptocurrency projects. State regulators have found instances in which influencers have promoted fraudulent enterprises. In some cases, influencers failed to disclose the projects they promoted were part of a paid sponsorship,...
Meta’s new AI chatbot claims Mark Zuckerberg is ‘creepy’ and ‘manipulative’
Meta’s conversational artificial intelligence (AI) prototype chatbox has described Mark Zuckerberg as 'creepy and manipulative'. According to Meta, the new system was created so that humans could have longer, more in-depth conversations with AIs. It was developed using a ‘large amount of publicly available language data’, consisting of more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
You can turn Meta’s chatbot against Mark Zuckerberg
Meta’s AI thinks CEO Mark Zuckerberg is as sketchy as you might — at least, if you ask the right questions at the right time. The BBC and other outlets like Insider have reported on their adventures stress-testing BlenderBot 3, the artificial intelligence chat tool Meta released last week. As they note, it’s easy to make BlenderBot turn against its creator, calling him “creepy” or untrustworthy or even saying he “exploits people for money.” But that’s not precisely an indictment of BlenderBot or Zuckerberg. It’s a funny reminder that most chatbots don’t have straightforward, coherent opinions — instead, they’re an interface for tapping into a vast library of online human thought.
Facebook robot brands Mark Zuckerberg as ‘creepy and manipulative’
FACEBOOK supremo Mark Zuckerberg is “creepy and manipulative” — according to one of his own chatbots. The AI program, trained to have conversations like humans, also encouraged users to ditch Facebook to make their lives “better”. BlenderBot 3, launched by the social media giant’s parent...
Meta’s new AI chatbot can’t stop bashing Facebook
If you’re worried that artificial intelligence is getting too smart, talking to Meta’s AI chatbot might make you feel better. Launched on Friday, BlenderBot is a prototype of Meta’s conversational AI, which, according to Facebook’s parent company, can converse on nearly any topic. On the demo website, members of the public are invited to chat with the tool and share feedback with developers. The results thus far, writers at Buzzfeed and Vice have pointed out, have been rather interesting.
Inc.com
The FTC Declares War on Entrepreneurs
In a midterm election year, could there be a more obvious target for politicians and their ambitious regulatory flunkies than Facebook/Meta? Talk about low hanging fruit -- picking on the techies is always good for a cheapshot by the know-nothings in D.C. Meta (formerly Facebook) is quite a tasty morsel, especially since everyone already hates co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the other billionaire bros, and for a million good reasons. Zuck, of course, seems to go out of his anhedonic way to make himself as insufferable and unpalatable as possible. What a morale booster to tell everyone in your company (and the world) at all-hands meetings that "there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." And to advise them further that his feelings, if he had any, wouldn't be hurt if they left.
Comments / 0