Project Incompetent: An exhibition in why Satoshi Nakamoto detests making media appearances

This past weekend, Dr. Craig Wright appeared on Channel 10’s The Project, a nightly current affairs and news program broadcast in his native Australia. The show, which aims to “join the conversations going on in living rooms around the country,” featured a segment by host Hamish Macdonald that attempted to solve the ‘mystery’ of who is Satoshi Nakamoto.
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Some social media influencers are being paid thousands to endorse cryptocurrency projects

Some influencers on social media platforms are making thousands of dollars for each promotional video they make for various cryptocurrency projects. State regulators have found instances in which influencers have promoted fraudulent enterprises. In some cases, influencers failed to disclose the projects they promoted were part of a paid sponsorship,...
The Verge

You can turn Meta’s chatbot against Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s AI thinks CEO Mark Zuckerberg is as sketchy as you might — at least, if you ask the right questions at the right time. The BBC and other outlets like Insider have reported on their adventures stress-testing BlenderBot 3, the artificial intelligence chat tool Meta released last week. As they note, it’s easy to make BlenderBot turn against its creator, calling him “creepy” or untrustworthy or even saying he “exploits people for money.” But that’s not precisely an indictment of BlenderBot or Zuckerberg. It’s a funny reminder that most chatbots don’t have straightforward, coherent opinions — instead, they’re an interface for tapping into a vast library of online human thought.
Meta’s new AI chatbot can’t stop bashing Facebook

If you’re worried that artificial intelligence is getting too smart, talking to Meta’s AI chatbot might make you feel better. Launched on Friday, BlenderBot is a prototype of Meta’s conversational AI, which, according to Facebook’s parent company, can converse on nearly any topic. On the demo website, members of the public are invited to chat with the tool and share feedback with developers. The results thus far, writers at Buzzfeed and Vice have pointed out, have been rather interesting.
The FTC Declares War on Entrepreneurs

In a midterm election year, could there be a more obvious target for politicians and their ambitious regulatory flunkies than Facebook/Meta? Talk about low hanging fruit -- picking on the techies is always good for a cheapshot by the know-nothings in D.C. Meta (formerly Facebook) is quite a tasty morsel, especially since everyone already hates co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the other billionaire bros, and for a million good reasons. Zuck, of course, seems to go out of his anhedonic way to make himself as insufferable and unpalatable as possible. What a morale booster to tell everyone in your company (and the world) at all-hands meetings that "there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." And to advise them further that his feelings, if he had any, wouldn't be hurt if they left.
