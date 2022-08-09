Read full article on original website
A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Happening
80s nostalgia is a powerful thing. So it is no wonder that Pac-Man is getting its own live-action feature. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the classic arcade game from Bandai Namco Entertainment has a feature film in the works with Wayfarer Studios. The game of course follows the a hungry, maze-running...
How Nintendo Conquered the Gaming World
Before Nintendo burrowed its way into millions of homes, it had to win over retailers in New York City—and the difficulty level was set to 'almost impossible.'
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
After lying dormant for nearly three decades, someone discovered a two-player mode in Super Punch-Out
In context: Most people who played video games in the 1980s and 90s probably remember cheat codes with an element of fondness. There were even entire publications devoted to the subject, and finding one on your own was pretty exciting. Nowadays, cheating in video games mostly happens in multiplayer titles and is generally frowned upon since cheaters ruin other people's experiences rather than keeping their spoiling to themselves.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Suffer in style with this mod that brings Devil May Cry combat to Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3 is a bit of a drag, right? It's all foreboding this, doomsaying that, and long stretches of grey sky that terminate in wan, dispirited horizons. I bet not a single one of its gibbering inhabitants has ever done anything cool like smoke and ride a motorcycle. They're all too busy picking through the ashes of a dead kingdom and feeling sorry for themselves.
Rec Room goes to the Wild West with Showdown mode later this month
Rec Room will be debuting a new western competitive game mode called Showdown on Aug. 18.
You can get this awesome Pac-Man gaming table for only $400 right now
If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, then you’re likely familiar with Pac-Man, and while there are many ways to play it digitally these days, such as its Xbox Game Pass inclusion, it’s hard to beat the experience of having an actual table or cabinet. Well, whether you want to relive some nostalgia or are younger and want to experience older games, this great Walmart deal on an Arcade1UP Pac-Man gaming table brings it down to $400 from $700, a nice $300 discount on something you might not have otherwise bought.
In The Most Recent Pac-Man World Re-PAC Trailer, The Remake And The Original Are Contrasted
Bandai Namco unveiled a new Pac-Man World Re-PAC teaser that compares the graphics between the remastered version and the original release. The video demonstrates the game’s advancement from the 1999 debut of the PlayStation version. On the original PlayStation, Pac-Man World introduced the popular video game character to the...
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
Watch out, someone wants to turn Pac-Man into a live-action movie
As Hollywood looks ever further afield for IP to turn into new film franchises, the classic arcade game Pac-Man has emerged as the next potential basis for a live-action adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is currently under development at Wayfarer (the studio behind Disney Plus’s Clouds) with assistance from Bandai Namco, based on an idea from Sonic the Hedgehog associate producer Chuck Williams.
22 vintage Halloween decorations that'll take you back in time
Halloween’s been around since the days of the druids — or at least that’s what some experts say. Although it's still unknown when the spooky holiday officially got its start, it's safe to say that it's been observed for the last couple of centuries — at the very least. That said, it should come as no surprise that we've been putting up Halloween decorations for nearly as long.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
5 games you can play right now from your browser for free
There’s no need to spend money on expensive video games when you can play great ones from your browser for free. This blog post will discuss five of our favorite online browser games. Whether you’re a fan of bubble shooter or strategy games or want to kill some time...
This is almost the sci-fi gaming desk of my dreams yet I am not worthy
The sleek, minimalist Lumina Desk comes with a broad OLED screen and demands you declutter. When I started my career as a games then tech journalist nigh-on two decades ago, I never thought I'd spend so much time writing about furniture. I'm no interior designer and sticking a couple of LED panels on the wall is about all you're going to get out of me as far as DIY is concerned. And yet PC gaming has changed so much that even chairs and desks are created with your computer habits in mind.
TikTok Dives Into Anime Culture With Manga Lash Extension Trend
Eyelashes are an essential beauty staple for many people. There’s something universally flattering about a set of eye-defining lashes, from the most natural to the most dramatic pair. TikTok users are now taking inspiration from Japan’s manga comic books and graphic novels for their latest trend: Manga lashes.
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
Save up to £35 on games when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from Argos
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the handheld that you can buy, and if you’re interested in making the upgrade with a new game, then Argos has the deal for you. From now until 9 September 2022, anyone who purchases a new console will be able to throw in one of five games for as little as £5 extra, and some of the titles on offer really are worth your time. Whether you’re looking for a classic JRPG, “Metroidvania” or even some of the latest Pokémon titles, gamers will have plenty to choose from to make the...
An Unofficial “The Spy Who Loved Me” Video Game Is In the Works
The influence of the James Bond series can be seen in countless walks of life — from spy fiction to menswear to automotive design. There’s another area where the series has had an underrated influence as well — video games. Much has been written about the impact that the game Goldeneye 007 has had on games that followed; there’s even been a lengthy study looking at the game’s development and influence.
