Bridgewater, MA

WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
Bridgewater, MA
Massachusetts Health
CBS Boston

Bristol County's Cold Case Unit has a new missing person project

BRISTOL - The Bristol County District Attorney is making a new push to find people who have vanished. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said its Cold Case Unit will begin a "Missing Person Project." The unit will use forensic technologies including DNA testing in order to try to solve cases of people who have disappeared without a trace over the past 50 years. "Finding missing persons and unidentified bodies is part of our ongoing Cold Case initiative. We are trying to locate each and every one of these missing persons in order to bring some closure to families and friends who...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Jamie Eldridge
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
#Corrections Facility#Mental Illness#Health Facility#Mental Health Issues#Disability Law Center#Wellpath
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
LYNN, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA

