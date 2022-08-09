BRISTOL - The Bristol County District Attorney is making a new push to find people who have vanished. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said its Cold Case Unit will begin a "Missing Person Project." The unit will use forensic technologies including DNA testing in order to try to solve cases of people who have disappeared without a trace over the past 50 years. "Finding missing persons and unidentified bodies is part of our ongoing Cold Case initiative. We are trying to locate each and every one of these missing persons in order to bring some closure to families and friends who...

