fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief held without bail in fatal Everett shooting
The son of the chief of the MBTA Transit Police Department is being held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of murder and armed burglary in the July 19 death of Jarmahl Sutson, 38, of Lynn.
25 Investigates: Ruling in battle over baby’s remains
A months long battle over the remains of a baby who died suddenly in Revere has ended with a ruling intended to satisfy both parents. 25 Investigates first told you about the unusual custody case in June. 2-month-old Luka Bustillo died in the care of his mother in January. His...
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
ABC6.com
Bristol County District Attorney’s Office expands cold case unit to solve missing person cases from decades ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that they will be expanding their cold case unit to solve missing person cases from decades ago. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said the cold case unit is actively reviewing 19 missing person cases within the...
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
Bristol County's Cold Case Unit has a new missing person project
BRISTOL - The Bristol County District Attorney is making a new push to find people who have vanished. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said its Cold Case Unit will begin a "Missing Person Project." The unit will use forensic technologies including DNA testing in order to try to solve cases of people who have disappeared without a trace over the past 50 years. "Finding missing persons and unidentified bodies is part of our ongoing Cold Case initiative. We are trying to locate each and every one of these missing persons in order to bring some closure to families and friends who...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
nbcboston.com
Tracking Down Missing Persons: Bristol County DA Launches New Project
The Cold Case Unit on the Bristol County District Attorney's Office has announced a new missing person project to dig deeper into investigating cases of people who vanished in the county over the past five decades. The new initiative, which was announced Wednesday, is being run in conjunction with the...
fallriverreporter.com
MSPCA announces more than 100 animals urgently need homes following law enforcement investigation on area property
BOSTON and Methuen, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm today announced that more than 100 goats urgently need special homes following a law enforcement investigation and seizure in January from a Dighton property. The goats were seized along with an adult mustang and emu. The...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Commuter rail train conductor held without bail in Everett murder
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.
Michelle Carter, woman convicted in texting-suicide case, has completed her probation
PLAINVILLE, Mass. — Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the texting-suicide death of her boyfriend, has completed her probation, a court official said. Carter, who was 17 at the time, urged her suicidal boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself in 2014 in a series of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
WCVB
$11,000 worth of over-the-counter medicine found in shoplifter's SUV, North Attleboro police say
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is facing charges after North Attleboro police say he stole several thousand dollars' worth of over-the-counter drugs in his vehicle. Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was taken into custody after a theft Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy, according to the Sun Chronicle.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton Police determine suspicious person at playground was teenager with pellet gun
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that Taunton Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Hopewell Park and determined the individual to be a teenager with a pellet gun. On Wednesday just before noon, Taunton Police received a 911 call from a Taunton Parks and...
People
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
ABC6.com
Man accused of assaulting double amputee during West Warwick robbery
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars after police said he assaulted and robbed a double amputee last week. Nelson Justiniano De Jesus was charged with first degree robbery and assault on a severely impaired/disable person. West Warwick police said De Jesus knocked on the...
