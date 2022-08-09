While Antonio Brown might be one of the best receivers ever to play in the NFL, he does have a bit of an ego. And no one can deny the man is often a magnet for controversy. Right now, Brown — a current free agent — sits in August without an NFL home. Judging by a wild post to his Twitter on Thursday, it seems not many teams are calling his phone. Or Brown is reflecting on a career that was. Or both. However, this was no typical reflection.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO