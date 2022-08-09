ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
WLBT

Motorcycle accidents and fatalities are up in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorcycle fatalities across the nation have been increasing over the last several years, from 40 deaths in 2019 to 62 in 2021. Experts say that number could rise. What was once a vehicle for adrenaline seekers and weekend cruisers is now more common on the road....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with numerous vehicles involved, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
WLOX

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
Obscura

Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery

BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life. Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
L'Observateur

Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
panolian.com

Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening

Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
BATESVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wessonnews.com

Plan A Trip To Brookhaven, One Of Mississippi’s Best Small Towns

Posted in Mississippi August 08, 2022 by Daniella DiRienzo. There’s no doubt about it; Brookhaven is one of the best towns to visit in Mississippi. Touted as a “small, Southern town with a big personality,” it’s got lots to offer, including great food, history, things to do, and lots of charm, of course.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

