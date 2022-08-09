Read full article on original website
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
WLBT
Motorcycle accidents and fatalities are up in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorcycle fatalities across the nation have been increasing over the last several years, from 40 deaths in 2019 to 62 in 2021. Experts say that number could rise. What was once a vehicle for adrenaline seekers and weekend cruisers is now more common on the road....
New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars
WGNO's Anna McAllister spoke to one of the victims and an NOPD detective about the viral criminal trend that has reached New Orleans.
WLOX
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man who was arrested in 2021 for driving under the influence, causing the death of one man and injuries to another, was sentenced this week at the Harrison County Courthouse. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with numerous vehicles involved, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
MLGW lineman dies in the line of duty, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lineman for Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) died while on the job Thursday, according to MLGW. The utility company said that Michael Nowlin was fatally injured Thursday, August 11, on a job site at a new subdivision in the Millington area. WATCH: Witness describes...
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery
BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life. Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
fox8live.com
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
panolian.com
Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening
Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
wessonnews.com
Plan A Trip To Brookhaven, One Of Mississippi’s Best Small Towns
Posted in Mississippi August 08, 2022 by Daniella DiRienzo. There’s no doubt about it; Brookhaven is one of the best towns to visit in Mississippi. Touted as a “small, Southern town with a big personality,” it’s got lots to offer, including great food, history, things to do, and lots of charm, of course.
Mississippi mayor said he is ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of trooper’s rough arrest of handcuffed Black man
A Mississippi mayor said he is alarmed and disturbed about a video circulating on social media that shows a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer making an arrest of a handcuffed Black man. McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley posted his concerns on Facebook on Saturday. “I know that many of you like myself,...
