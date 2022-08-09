ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to open Sept. 2

In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run. There will be a few changes to the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair, including one day when there is no admission charge and a set fee throughout the span of the fair on wristbands for rides. In the past, wristbands were priced higher on weekends but when the fair opens Sept. 2, they will be a set fee of $20 for unlimited rides.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Most everyone agrees that the new Bell Tower Green Park in downtown Salisbury has been a wonderful addition to the community. The $13 million park was built largely by private donations and opened in October 2021. Located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sarah Pittman announced as replacement candidate for Iredell-Statesville Schools board

Iredell Democrats announced Tuesday that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as their candidate for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3. Pittman will face Republican Abby Trent in November’s general election. The District 3 seat is held by Samuel Robert Kennington Sr., a Republican. Pittman, a former...
WSOC Charlotte

First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville

SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMS superintendent addressing teacher vacancies

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to

A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
CONCORD, NC
neusenews.com

UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses

UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
LENOIR, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Dinosaurs Are Coming To Hickory, Open To The Public On Sept. 17

Hickory – Catawba Science Center is bringing Dinosaurs back from extinction with this upcoming exhibit! Dinosaurs! is a revamped version of the previous Dinosaur exhibit with NEW technologies! We. have partnered with CVCC’s Mechatronics & Engineering program to restore three Legacy Dinos that will be displayed alongside NINE brand...
lakenormanpublications.com

Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community

DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
DENVER, NC

