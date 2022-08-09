Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to open Sept. 2
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run. There will be a few changes to the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair, including one day when there is no admission charge and a set fee throughout the span of the fair on wristbands for rides. In the past, wristbands were priced higher on weekends but when the fair opens Sept. 2, they will be a set fee of $20 for unlimited rides.
WBTV
Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Most everyone agrees that the new Bell Tower Green Park in downtown Salisbury has been a wonderful addition to the community. The $13 million park was built largely by private donations and opened in October 2021. Located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sarah Pittman announced as replacement candidate for Iredell-Statesville Schools board
Iredell Democrats announced Tuesday that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as their candidate for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3. Pittman will face Republican Abby Trent in November’s general election. The District 3 seat is held by Samuel Robert Kennington Sr., a Republican. Pittman, a former...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon. “It is the hope of the...
First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
WBTV
CMS superintendent addressing teacher vacancies
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
lakenormanpublications.com
Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to
A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
WBTV
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376. With that growth, comes new developments. Right now a portion of Main Street...
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
WBTV
South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The...
neusenews.com
UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses
UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
focusnewspaper.com
Dinosaurs Are Coming To Hickory, Open To The Public On Sept. 17
Hickory – Catawba Science Center is bringing Dinosaurs back from extinction with this upcoming exhibit! Dinosaurs! is a revamped version of the previous Dinosaur exhibit with NEW technologies! We. have partnered with CVCC’s Mechatronics & Engineering program to restore three Legacy Dinos that will be displayed alongside NINE brand...
Cabarrus Co. school board updates parent course material objection policy
Under the new policy, if a parent is concerned about course material, they can request a reconsideration form from their principal.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community
DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
