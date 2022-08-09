ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
The Independent

How to work productively from your garden in a heatwave with these cool, sun-busting gadgets

With another UK heatwave on the way, and temperatures potentially set to rise to 35C over the next few days, people are popping on a bit of sun lotion and moving their offices outside into the garden, onto balconies and tiny patios. There really is nothing worse than having to sit indoors and work on a beautiful summer’s day. But the realities of working outside in the garden or on the balcony, with the sun shining on your face, glare hitting the screen and your laptop constantly overheating might make it less of an enjoyable experience than you first thought.While...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Inventor Creates Motorized IKEA Sofa Using Old Hoverboard Hardware

A motorized IKEA sofa isn’t the most practical of furniture pieces, but when you have old hoverboard hardware laying around, this is the result, or at least for an inventor and his group of friends in Berlin. They just so happened to have a few broken hoverboards laying around, along with an electric bike battery, so they hacked together a functional drivetrain.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insta360#Gopro#Adventure#Advertising#Dna#The Twin Edition#K Boost
The Phoblographer

Wissem Nasraoui Feels That Any Camera Can Make Great Images

“Sometimes we don’t realise that we have treasures in our hands,” says Doha-based photographer Wissem Nasraoui about how we lust after newer camera gear, ignoring what we currently have. Using a Micro Four Thirds camera that’s over a decade old, he’s consistently learning new techniques while pushing the limitations of his Olympus Pen EP-1.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Travel
Engadget

Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 47 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some folks who are in the market for a robot vacuum might...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

We Tried Busking With a 4x5 Large Format Camera

Large format cameras have been increasing in popularity over the last few years. With startup manufacturers producing new large format cameras, the allure has grown significantly. Among large format cameras, the most popular type is the 4x5 camera. We decided to take this camera out into the city and photograph strangers.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people

Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Mini lens cleaning cloths for your smartphone camera – say goodbye to blurry phone photos

You take a few pictures while out with friends, but the next day you notice something went wrong. All the photos are blurry. You made sure things were focused, and everything looked good on your end. What happened? Most of the time, it’s due to a dirty camera lens. Don’t worry. We have the perfect solution. Try these affordable cloths to keep your camera lens clean at all times.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Sennheiser announces Momentum 4 headphones with new design and 60-hour battery life

Sennheiser just announced the latest addition to its Momentum lineup of premium, noise-canceling headphones. Priced at $349.95, the new Momentum 4 Wireless headphones look much different than past models, with the company trading its signature retro aesthetic for a more lightweight, comfortable design. Sennheiser says the Momentum 4s offer “exceptional comfort” and superior active noise cancellation compared to the Momentum 3 Wireless. They’ll be up for preorder on August 9th and will be in stores as of August 23rd.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Sennheiser Introduces the Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

After debuting its heavy-duty IE 600 earbuds and Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds, Sennheiser now introduces its all-new Momentum 4 true-wireless headphones. With its earlier iteration arriving on the scene in 2019, quite a few modifications were made to the over-ears including aesthetic changes, new features, and a welcome price decrease.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Apple AirTags: How to find your lost or stolen luggage

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple AirTags help you keep track of everything from wallets, backpacks and keys to pets and children. Another clever way...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is back on sale for $40

Amazon has reduced the price of the Echo Show 5 by $45. With the 53 percent discount, you can buy the smart display for $40, or just $5 more than it was during Prime Day. , the second-generation Echo Show 8 features a 960 x 480 resolution display and a 2-megapixel camera. Amazon offers the device in a trio of colors – Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White. All three models are currently on sale. Like its bigger sibling, the Echo Show 5 includes a sunrise alarm feature, allowing the display to slowly brighten as a way to wake you gently during dark winter mornings. It also comes with all the usual features found on Amazon Echo devices, including Alexa voice control and Ring integration.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

When to Use Continuous Shooting Mode on Your Camera

Photography is a varied genre, and you can use your camera in several ways to get the most desirable results. When you’re trying to capture images of fast-moving subjects, you’ll need to think a little harder about how to get the best shots. Continuous shooting mode, also known...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy