‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Posts Epic Birthday Tribute to Sam Elliott
Eric Nelsen and Sam Elliott worked together on the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” and that work has created lasting memories. For Elliott’s birthday today, August 9th, Nelsen shared a series of photos of the Western star. He also shared some kind words about the time they shared on screen.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking A Badass Patrick Swayze Movie For Amazon With One Of Tom Cruise's Favorite Directors
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in an exciting remake, and production is already scheduled to start later this month.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed
You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
Quentin Tarantino Offers Rare Review of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Quentin Tarantino says he doesn’t normally like to weigh in on current films, but he’s making an exception for Top Gun: Maverick. The director was asked about the film while appearing on the ReelBlend podcast this week with his Pulp Fiction co-writer, Roger Avary.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Trailer Awards: 'CODA,' 'The Matrix Resurrections' Among NominationsReese Witherspoon Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Has Provided "A Lot of Inspiration" for 'Legally Blonde 3'Matchbox Car Movie In Development at Mattel, Skydance Tarantino began with the caveat that he doesn’t like to talk about new films “because then I’m only forced to say good things,...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Wants to Get 100% ‘Gnarlier’ on Next Project
Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm when it was released in May. Ever since the Tom Cruise actioner has broken record after record to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. And it’s still going strong at the box office. As usual for the ever-ambitious...
Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’
Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
Henry Cavill's Highlander remake is "closer than ever", says director Chad Stahelski
The Witcher star's enthusiasm for the project is "amazing", apparently
John Wick Chapter 4's Hiroyuki Sanada Teases A History With Keanu Reeves' Hero In The Upcoming Sequel
John Wick Chapter 4's Hiroyuki Sanada is teasing a history with Keanu Reeves' hero in the upcoming sequel.
ComicBook
Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie Plan Project With Tropic Thunder's Les Grossman
Less is more, but there will be more Les Grossman. After Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick took off with $1.3 billion at the global box office, overtaking Titanic as Paramount's highest-grossing movie domestically, the studio is reportedly revisiting Cruise's standout Tropic Thunder character. Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie — the star actor and producer's frequent collaborator and director of Paramount's Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, titled Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two — are setting up three new projects together, Deadline reports. According to the report, the pair are "fixated" on Cruise's Grossman, the short-tempered, profanity-spewing studio executive he portrayed in 2008's Tropic Thunder.
The 6 Worst Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies, Ranked
These are the six worst Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, ranked from somewhat watchable to unfathomably bad.
Travis Barker Shares Video of Himself Learning to Wakesurf: 'Something New Every Day'
Travis Barker is filling up his summer with new adventures!. In a video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer can be seen trying his hand at wakesurfing — which is similar to wakeboarding, but without the use of a rope or bindings on the board — captioning the clip, "Learn something new every day 🏄♂️🌊."
Get ready for Netflix’s new big-budget blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx
You can never have too much vampire content, apparently. Netflix, which has already given us the likes of First Kill and Night Teeth — the former, a YA vampire drama series, and the latter a vampire movie set in Los Angeles — will debut a new vampire-themed movie this weekend starring Jamie Foxx. Day Shift, from director J.J. Perry, arrives on the streamer on Friday, and it’s the product of a Hollywood veteran who spent a few decades as a stuntman and a second unit director crafting action scenes for the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.
Collider
Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, and Jason Alexander Join Russo Brothers 'The Electric State'
Fresh off of the successful release of The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers are gearing up for their next project, The Electric State, with the announcement of several prominent actors joining the film, according to an exclusive from Deadline. Filming for the upcoming movie is expected to begin later this fall.
Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion for $30 Million After Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is leaving the bachelor pad life behind!. The actor, who is newly married to Jennifer Lopez, has listed his Pacific Palisades mansion for just about $30 million. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the 13,500-square-foot property is located near the posh Riviera Country Club with views of the surrounding mountains.
People
