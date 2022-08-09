ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance

Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino Offers Rare Review of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Quentin Tarantino says he doesn’t normally like to weigh in on current films, but he’s making an exception for Top Gun: Maverick. The director was asked about the film while appearing on the ReelBlend podcast this week with his Pulp Fiction co-writer, Roger Avary.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Trailer Awards: 'CODA,' 'The Matrix Resurrections' Among NominationsReese Witherspoon Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Has Provided "A Lot of Inspiration" for 'Legally Blonde 3'Matchbox Car Movie In Development at Mattel, Skydance Tarantino began with the caveat that he doesn’t like to talk about new films “because then I’m only forced to say good things,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’

Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie Plan Project With Tropic Thunder's Les Grossman

Less is more, but there will be more Les Grossman. After Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick took off with $1.3 billion at the global box office, overtaking Titanic as Paramount's highest-grossing movie domestically, the studio is reportedly revisiting Cruise's standout Tropic Thunder character. Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie — the star actor and producer's frequent collaborator and director of Paramount's Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, titled Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two — are setting up three new projects together, Deadline reports. According to the report, the pair are "fixated" on Cruise's Grossman, the short-tempered, profanity-spewing studio executive he portrayed in 2008's Tropic Thunder.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Get ready for Netflix’s new big-budget blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx

You can never have too much vampire content, apparently. Netflix, which has already given us the likes of First Kill and Night Teeth — the former, a YA vampire drama series, and the latter a vampire movie set in Los Angeles — will debut a new vampire-themed movie this weekend starring Jamie Foxx. Day Shift, from director J.J. Perry, arrives on the streamer on Friday, and it’s the product of a Hollywood veteran who spent a few decades as a stuntman and a second unit director crafting action scenes for the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.
MOVIES
